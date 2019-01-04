India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 2 : Live updates

Cheteshwar Pujara is approaching towards his double ton while Rishabh Pant is supporting him from the other end as India reached 389-5 at lunch on the second day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.
# Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman in !
# Wicket! Pujara's terrific innings comes to an end on 193. Nathan Lyon bowls a beautiful delivery in the 130th over and Pujara attempts to whip it into the leg side, but ends up lobbying back to the bowler who takes a low catch. The SCG crowd give Pujara a standing ovation as he walks off the field. India 418/6 (130 overs)
Out. Pujara's epic comes to an end on 193. What a knock. He walks off to a standing ovation from the SCG crowd. Lyon the bowler.
India 6-418 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019
# Australia missed a great chance to dismiss Pujara, who is approaching towards 200-run mark, when the Indian batsman went for the cut in the 125th over, but got the outside edge and the ball flew straight to Usman Khawaja at first slip who missed the chance. India 417/5 (128 overs)
So close! Khawaja nearly takes a beauty at first slip, but Pujara gets a life on 192 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019
# Pujara (185) has been going strong while Pant (36) has settled down at the middle as India cross the 400-run mark in their first innings against Australia. The Indian first drop is now just 15 runs away from his double century. The hosts, meanwhile, are desperately looking for a wicket now. India 402/5 (123 overs)
# Play resumes!
# Lunch! India 389/5 (117 overs)
That's lunch at the SCG with Pujara continuing to lead the way on 181*.
India go to the break at 5-389: https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HlJnXU0IYm
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019
# Pujara (180) and Pant (25) have brought up a 50-run stand for the sixth wicket as India are quickly nearing 400 runs in their first innings. It is the second time in India's last three innings that they have put up a half-century stand for the sixth wicket. Meanwhile, Pujara has also completed 500 runs in the ongoing series. India 386/5 (116 overs)
# In the last few overs, the run-rate has improved for India as runs are coming in at a good pace for them. Pujara (171) continues to pile pressure on the Australians and is quickly moving towards his double century. The Tim Paine-led side, on the other hand, call back Hazlewood into the attack as Australia look to take a wicket before lunch. India 371/5 (112 overs)
# The visitors experienced a nervy moment in the 105th over when Australian skipper Tim Paine went for a review for caught behind against Pant off Nathan Lyon's delivery. The Indian batsman seemed to have edged one to Paine behind the wicket, but review showed that there is nothing. India 346/5 (106 overs)
Review... NOT OUT! Appeal for caught behind against Pant off Lyon's bowling, but nothing on Snicko this time. Aussies out of reviews.
India 5-345 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019
# Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in for India!
# Wicket! Soon after Pujara reached the 150-run mark, Australia finally breathed a sigh of relief as they broke a crucial 101-run partnership between the Indian first drop and Hanuma Vihari. The latter batsman attempts to sweep Lyon, but gets a little flick on the edge of the bat for an easy catch at short leg. India go for a review, but the decision upheld. India 329/5 (102 overs)
Review... OUT! Vihari is given out caught in close for 42 off Lyon. He goes upstairs and Snicko shows a little something.
India 5-329 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019
# Pujara continues to remain firm at the crease, with Vihari also approaching towards his half-century. Though the visitors have managed to add just 16 runs this morning, their calm approach could benefit them later in the day. The Australian bowlers, meanwhile, have not conceded many runs unlike the opening day, However, the hosts are yet to take a wicket. India 319/4 (100 overs)
# India made a quiet but solid start to their innings on the second day. While Pujara--who has been quite consistent with his defensive play on the opening day--begins Day 2 in the similar manner, Vihari seems to be having a testing time in the middle as he is not disturbing the balls outside off-stump and allowing the same to go past him. India 314/4 (95 overs)
# Josh Hazlewood will begin the proceedings for Australia today!
# Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have walked down the crease to resume India's innings.
And he waits - @cheteshwar1 in all readiness before the start of Day 2 #TeamIndia #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/qOH60q19ml
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2019
# The second day's play is all set to get underway!
Day two #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/alWDD0YlY8
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2019
Cheteshwar Pujara struck his 18th Test century while Mayank Agarwal also made significant contribution with the bat as India reached 303-4 at stumps on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India made a poor start to their innings as they lost opener KL Rahul cheaply for nine runs. Josh Hazlewood gave the breakthrough to Australia as he delivered a length ball outside off and Rahul went for a defensive shot, but got an outside edge straight to Shaun Marsh.
Subsequently, Agarwal joined forces with Pujara as he not only notched up a well-deserved second half-century in the longest format of the game but also stitched a crucial 116-run stand for the second wicket to steady India's innings.
However, Agarwal failed to convert his fifty into hundred as he was dismissed for 77 runs off Nathan Lyon's delivery.
Though skipper Virat Kohli then provided a much-needed support to Pujara from the other end, he failed to hold for a long at the crease and went back to pavilion for 23 runs.
Pujara then notched up his third Test century of the series and 18th overall off 199 balls. He achieved the feat by clipping away to the fine-leg boundary off Starc's delivery.
At the end of the day's play, Pujara was standing strong at the crease and batting at 130 runs while Hanuma Vihari (39) was well-supporting him from the other hand.
For Australia, Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon also chipped in with a wicket each.
Lineups:
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood