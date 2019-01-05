India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: Live Updates

India will look to take some early wickets while Australia will aim to come as close as possible to the visitors' first-innings total when the two sides lock horns on the third day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav has finally provided the much-needed breakthrough to India by dismissing Khawaja for 27. Soon after the Australian opener completed a 50-run stand with Harris, Khawaja comes down the track and attempts to smoke a Kuldeep delivery through the leg side, but ends up giving a straight forward catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at short mid-wicket. Australia 72/1 (22 overs)

Out. Khawaja looks to attack and he hits that Kuldeep delivery straight to Pujara at mid-wicket. Gone for 27. Australia 1-72 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

# Runs have started flowing in at a good pace for the hosts as Harris (44) and Khawaja (26) bring up a fifty-run partnership for the opening-wicket. Meanwhile, Harris is also approaching towards his half-century. Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen making frequent changes in his bowling attack as the visitors desperately look to break the stand. Australia 70/0 (21 overs)

# Harris and Khawaja have made a cautious start to Australia's innings this morning. The duo is looking quite comfortable at the crease, but they have to bat really well in order to bring the hosts back into the game. The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, are looking for an early breakthrough. The visitors have also introduced Ravindra Jadeja into the attack in order to break Australia's opening-wicket stand. Australia 47/0 (16 overs)

# Jasprit Bumrah will begin the proceedings for India!

# Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja have walked down the crease to resume Australia's innings.

Let's play! Harris and Khawaja are out in the middle to begin day three with Australia 0-24 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019

# The second day's play is all set to get underway!

Australia ended the second day's play of the series-deciding fourth Test against India on 24-0 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday, still the visitors by 598 runs from their first innings.

At the end of the day's play, openers Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 19 and five after India declared their first innings at 622-7.

India had a great chance to make the breakthrough as early as in the second over of Australia's first innings when Khawaja edged one off Mohammed Shami's delivery to Rishabh Pant, who missed the catch.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 303-4, Pujara continued his good show with the bat as he not only struck a blistering 193-run knock but also shared crucial partnerships of 101 runs and 89 runs with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, respectively to guide India past 400-run mark before eventually falling seven runs short of a double ton.

Many records were broken during India's incredible first innings.

En route to Pujara's epic innings, he broke a 90-year-old record of most deliveries faced by a visiting cricketer in a Test series in Australia.

Pujara batted for more than 1,257 deliveries in the ongoing series to join the list of the Indian batsmen to have faced more than 1,000 deliveries . He has also surpassed Rahul Dravid's record of 1,203 balls faced in 2003-2004 runs.

Pujara had also become the ninth Indian batsman to score 150 runs in an innings Down Under and only the second from the country to bring up a 150-run knock at number third spot in Australia.

Following Pujara's dismissal, Pant notched up his second Test century before crossing the 150-run mark to become only the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman also shared a huge 204-run partnership with Jadeja (81) which is the highest-ever stand for the seventh wicket in Australia.

While Pant remained unbeaten on 158 runs, Jadeja departed for 81 off Nathan Lyon's delivery as India declared their innings at 622/7.

For Australia, Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for his figures of four for 178 while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc finished wth two and a wicket, respectively.

Lineups:

India XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood #