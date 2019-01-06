हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4: Live Updates

India will look to wrap up the Australia's first-innings as early as possible n Day 4 of the series-deciding fourth Test at the SCG on Sunday

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Having reduced Australia to 236/6, India will look to wrap up the hosts' first-innings as early as possible on the fourth day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Peter Handcomb who looked settled at the crease on Saturday need to build a strong partnership if they want to keep Australia alive in the game.   

Here are the live updates: 

# The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. The umpires have done their inspection and if there is no further rain, play is expected to commence soon. 

# The start of fourth day's play has been delayed due to bad light and rain! 

 

Australia reached 236-6 in their first innings before rain played the spoilsport and called off the third day's play of the series-deciding fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. 

At stumps, Australia were still trailing India by 386 runs, with Peter Handscomb (28) and Pat Cummins (25) batting for the hosts. 

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 24-0, Australia made a decent start to their innings this morning as Marcus Harris pulled back a crucial partnership of 72 runs with Usman Khawaja for the opening wicket. 

However, Kuldeep Yadav provided India with a much-needed breakthrough in the 21st over of the match when he dismissed Khawaja for 27. 

Harris then joined forces with Marnus Labuschagne (38) and went on to stitch a 56-run stand for the second wicket besides also bringing up his second Test half-century. 

Soon after lunch, India roared back strongly and grabbed three wickets of Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh (eight), skipper Tim Paine (five) in quick successions to turn the game completely in their favour. 

Meanwhile, Travis Head stayed for some time at the crease, but didn't manage to add much runs to Australia's tally as he departed for 20 runs after facing 56 balls.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the bowlers as he finished the day with the figures of three for 71, followed by Ravindra Jadeja's two for 62. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami displayed a disciplined performance with the ball but managed to add just a wicket to his tally. 

Earlier, India declared their first-innings at a gigantic score of 622 for seven after some incredible batting performances from Mayank Agarwal (77), Cheteshwar Pujara (193), Rishabh Pant (159) and Ravindra Jadeja (81).  

Lineups: 

India XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood 

