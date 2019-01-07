India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: Live Updates

Having asked Australia to follow-on after bowling them out for 300 in their first innings, India will look to wrap up the hosts' innings as quickly as possible on the fifth day of the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday and clinch their first-ever series win in the longest format of the game Down Under.

Here are the live updates:

# Rain continues to play spoilsport even after lunch as India stand on brink of clinching their maiden Test series win in Australia.

# Lunch! Australia 6/0 (4 overs)

# Early lunch will be taken after start of play was interrupted by rain.

UPDATE: So, the covers are still on at the SCG and lunch will be taken at 12:30pm AEDT. No play for at least another hour and a bit... #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2019

# Rain has delayed the start of the play. The covers are coming on.

Covers are on. Begun to rain here. The start has been delayed #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KjPxppMMAE — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2019

# India and Australia will begin the fifth day's play at 4.30 am (local time)

Gloomy morning in Sydney but the covers are off. Play to start at 10am AEDT #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f5x1AWVqfg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2019

Australia reached 6-0 in follow-on against India before the bad light and subsequent rain played the spoilsport for the second time and abandoned the fourth day's play of the series-deciding fourth and final Test early at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 236-6 in their first-innings, Australia failed to stay long at the crease and were bundled out for 300 runs inside the first 20 overs bowled today.

Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins--who resumed the hosts' innings on the fourth day-- failed to display a similar kind of calm performance as they did on Saturday and were dismissed for 37 and 25 runs, respectively.

While Nathan Lyon went back to pavilion without scoring a run, Mitchell Starc (29 not out) and Josh Hazlewood (21) frustrated India for some time before the latter got out to wrap up Australia's innings.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with a five-wicket haul. It is Kuldeep's first Test on Australian soil and he collected five for 99 runs in the same.

India, who posted a score of 622-7 declared in their first-innings, decided to enforce a follow-on.

At stumps, Australia were still trailing by 316 runs, with Marcus Harris (two) and Usman Khawaja (four) batting at the crease.

Earlier, bad light and rain delayed the start of the play before the entire first-session was washed out. There was some play in the post-lunch session, but bad light once again ended the day early.

Lineups:

India XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood