India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

If India win the final ODI, they will displace South Africa from the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 12:57
India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: India and Australia will battle in the fifth and final ODI of their bilateral series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, on October 1 (Sunday). With a 3-1 series lead, India are already having the trophy in the bag but they have the number one ranking to play for.

If India win the final ODI, they will displace South Africa from the number one spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Currently, India are ranked number two on the rankings chart. They slipped to number two after losing the fourth ODI of the series.

Here are some details on what time and how you can catch the match-

Live streaming:

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

India vs Australia5th ODILive streamingLive telecasttime in ist

