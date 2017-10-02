India vs Australia: All the numbers you need to know from ODI series

New Delhi: India completed a 4-1 humbling of reigning World champions Australia with a seven-wicket win in the fifth and final ODI match in Nagpur on Sunday.

The win helped India reclaim top spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Here are all the numbers you need to know from the series:

1. It was India's sixth bilateral series win under Virat Kohli. India have defeated Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka again and now Australia.

2. India have beaten Australia in the last three bilateral series in all three formats — 3-0 in T20Is in January 2016, 2-1 in Tests in February-March 2017, 4-1 in ODIs in Septemeber-October 2017.

3. Kohli scored 180 runs in the series, which is his third fewest in a bilateral series. He got 155 vs England in 2013, and 159 vs Sri Lanka in 2008.

4. Hardik Pandya is the first Indian with 200+ runs and 5+ wickets in a bilateral ODI series since Yuvraj Singh achieved the feat in 2008 against England.

5. Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer in last three bilateral India-Australia series.

6. Pandya won his first ever man of the series award, thanks to his 222 runs and six wickets.

7. Rohit became fastest ever batsman to reach 2000 ODI runs in India, surpassing Sourav Ganguly (45 innings) and Virat Kohli (46 innings). The opener reached the landmark in 42 innings.

8. Rohit also has most sixes against Australia, 63. Brendon McCullum has 61, followed by Sachin Tendulkar with 60.

9. Ajinkya Rahane fourth consecutive fifty-plus scores in Nagpur on Sunday to join Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli on the list of Indian batsman with four consecutive fifty-plus scores against Australia in ODIs.

Chasing a modest target of 243 runs, Rohit and Ajinkya provided yet another century opening stand to help India's cause. After the fall of Rahane, he teamed up with skipper Virat Kohli for a 99-run stand, which all but confirmed India's win.

The rivalry will continue in the T20Is, with the first of three matches scheduled for Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.