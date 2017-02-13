India vs Australia: BCCI selection committee to pick squad for 4-Test series tomorrow

Mumbai: Barring any surprises, the selectors are likely to retain the same 16-member squad that figured in the 208-run victory over Bangladesh when they meet here tomorrow to choose the team for the upcoming four-Test series against Australia.

With there being no word on the availability or otherwise of Bengal speedster Mohammed Shami, who got injured during the five-Test rubber against England and subsequently lost his father, the four-member pace attack chosen for the Test against Bangladesh is expected to be retained.

Leggie Amit Mishra, chosen originally in the squad, got injured and made way for Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who, thus, is also expected to be retained in the squad.

The first Test in the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commences at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on February 23 to be followed by the next three games at Bengaluru (March 4-8), Ranchi (March 16-20) and Dharamshala (March 25-29).

The Australian squad, led by Steve Smith, arrived here today ahead of the four-match rubber and will play a three-day warm-up game against an India A squad led by Hardik Pandya at the Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium from February 17-19 before proceeding to Pune.