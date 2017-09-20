close
India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy

Some time after Australia left the venue for their hotel, Warner posted another picture with teammate and all-rounder James Faulker at a plush city shopping mall sipping coffee.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 00:41
Kolkata: With rain keeping him away from the field, Australia opener David Warner is keen to know which are the places to visit here where his team will play India at the Eden Gardens in the second One Day International (ODI) here on Thursday.

Warner and his teammates were forced to practice at Cricket Association of Bengal`s indoor facilities on Tuesday as the incessant downpour meant the ground was under the covers for the whole day.

But the southpaw has kept himself busy since landing in the City of Joy less than a week before the Durga Puja festival, the eastern metropolis` biggest festival.

"Good morning from Kolkata, what`s the best places to visit while we are here?? Please," the Aussie vice-captain, playing for the first time in Baggie Green colours in the limited overs format in India, posted on Instagram this morning with a picture of his family.

 

Good morning from Kolkata, what's the best places to visit while we are here?? Please #kolkata

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner was at the Eden in the afternoon and seemed dejected at not being able to hit the ground due to inclement weather.

"Doubt we will be out on the ground today," he posted on Instagram with a picture of the colossal stadium under covers.

Some time after Australia left the venue for their hotel, Warner posted another picture with teammate and all-rounder James Faulker at a plush city shopping mall sipping coffee.

The duo were seen relaxing in casuals as the city outside revelled in Mahalaya festivities signifying the beginning of the Durga Puja.

Warner`s connection with India has been due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner led his team to the IPL title in 2016. He also plied his trade with the Delhi Daredevils.

Australia would be banking on the 30-year-old to come good at the Eden after his stay at the crease for just 25 runs was cut short by Kuldeep Yadav in the first ODI.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

 

