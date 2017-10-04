India vs Australia: Dean Jones trolls Team India ahead of T20I series

New Delhi: India have given a sound thrashing of reigning World champions Australia in the just concluded five-match ODI series, but former Aussie cricketer Dean Jones is not in the mood to give up. He had previously tried to provoke Indian fans during the ODI series with inflammatory tweets.

Now days ahead of the three-match T20I series, Jones took to Twitter to ask: "The big question is why India slipped to be Ranked No5 in ICC T20 rankins? They are there for a reason?"

The big question is why India slipped to be Ranked No5 in ICC T20 rankings? They are there for a reason?@cricketaakash #wemightbecoming https://t.co/2xXnJyFMIq — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 3, 2017

The tweet, as expected, did not go well with Indian fans. Here are some reactions:

And why Australia 7oldman? — dhrumil thaker (@thaker_dhrumil) October 3, 2017

We are not that good. As simple as that — sai kripa (@saikripa1008) October 3, 2017

& the biggest question is that why Australia at no. 7 ?? @ProfDeano ..we can easily win by 3-0..last year this happen in ur country 3-0 — Doshi Akash (@akashdoshi123) October 3, 2017

No 7 asking why no 5 ...hahahah — Shorya, (@valorbharat) October 3, 2017

That's because there are better T20 teams around Deano, however Australia is not one of them for sure. — सज्जन लौंडा (@Sajjanlaunda) October 3, 2017

By d way sir where aussie stands in t20 ranking...seven???? M i ryt sir??? Reason plzzzz — rahul sharma (@rahulsh73701213) October 3, 2017

Think India can afford to lose 1 T20I v Aus and 1 v NZ and still end up as No.1 in T20Is by the end of the season. Is that so? #Mission111 — Sanjog Gupta (@Sanjog_G) October 3, 2017

India are currently ranked fifth, while the Aussies are seventh. But a 3-0 result for India will help Virat Kohli & Co move up to the second spot in T20I rankings. India are already the top side in both the Tests and ODIs.

The first match of the series will be played on Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.