India vs Australia: Dean Jones trolls Team India ahead of T20I series

India are currently ranked fifth, while the Aussies are seventh. But a 3-0 result for India will help Virat Kohli & Co move up to the second spot in T20I rankings. India are already the top side in both the Tests and ODIs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 09:34
India vs Australia: Dean Jones trolls Team India ahead of T20I series
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: India have given a sound thrashing of reigning World champions Australia in the just concluded five-match ODI series, but former Aussie cricketer Dean Jones is not in the mood to give up. He had previously tried to provoke Indian fans during the ODI series with inflammatory tweets.

Now days ahead of the three-match T20I series, Jones took to Twitter to ask: "The big question is why India slipped to be Ranked No5 in ICC T20 rankins? They are there for a reason?"

The tweet, as expected, did not go well with Indian fans. Here are some reactions:

The first match of the series will be played on Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.

