close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya wins his first ever man of the series award

He set the tone for India's winning campaign with a match-winning 83 in the series opener in Chennai. It was backed up by another fluent 78 in Indore as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 07:31
India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya wins his first ever man of the series award
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Already hailed as the future of Indian cricket, young all-rounder Hardik Pandya got his first man of the series award after helping India beat Australia 4-1 in the ODI series on Sunday.

In the series, he scored 222 runs at an average of 55.50. He also took six wickets. He set the tone for India's winning campaign with a match-winning 83 in the series opener in Chennai. It was backed up by another fluent 78 in Indore as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

His man of the series award comes with a reward of Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

After Sunday's seven-wicket win in Nagpur, skipper Virat Kohli hailed Pandya as the "biggest asset" for the squad in the post-match presentation.

"Hardik Pandya is the biggest asset (from the series). Selection dilemma is always a good headache for me as a captain because it's always better to have plenty to pick from and take the best 11 possible," Kohli said.

Last month, legendary Kapil Dev, who is arguably India's best ever all-rounder, said that Pandya is better than him.

"Hardik Pandya is better than me. But he has to do a lot of hard work," Kapil said at a press conference.

Pandya has so far played three Tests, 26 ODIs and 19 T20Is. He has scored 178 runs in Tests, 530 in ODIs and 100 in T20Is. He also has 4 wickets in Tests, 29 in ODIs and 15 in T20Is.

TAGS

Hardik PandyaIndia vs AustraliaKapil DevVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

India vs Australia: All the numbers you need to know from ODI series
cricket

India vs Australia: All the numbers you need to know from O...

Unified Arsenal can prove doubters wrong, says Arsene Wenger
English Premier LeagueFootball

Unified Arsenal can prove doubters wrong, says Arsene Wenge...

Who said what: Best Twitter reactions from India&#039;s 4-1 humbling of World champions Australia
cricket

Who said what: Best Twitter reactions from India's 4-1...

Tearful Gerard Pique haunted by &#039;worst experience&#039;
Football

Tearful Gerard Pique haunted by 'worst experience...

PKL 2017: Bengal beat Jaipur in thrilling Inter Zone Challenge tie
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal beat Jaipur in thrilling Inter Zone Challe...

Newcastle United frustrate Liverpool despite Philippe Coutinho strike
Football

Newcastle United frustrate Liverpool despite Philippe Couti...

cricket

Pak vs SL, 1st Test: Yasir Shah double leaves Lankans in tr...

Arsene Wenger savours 21st anniversary as Arsenal sink Brighton
Football

Arsene Wenger savours 21st anniversary as Arsenal sink Brig...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Female assistant referee to be seen in for first time in India
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Female assistant referee to be seen in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video