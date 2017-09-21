close
India vs Australia: Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav sets Twitter on fire

The 22-year-old took the wickets of Matthew Wade (2), Ashton Agar (duck) and Pat Cummins (duck) of successive deliveries as India beat Australia by 50 runs in what turned out to be an one-sided affair.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 23:46
Courtesy: IANS

News Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav became a national hero after becoming the first ever Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs during the second ODI match against Australia on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Soon after he completed the hat-trick, his name became one of the top trending topics in social media with thousands congratulating the 22-year-old on achieving the feat

Here are some of the tweets:

Overall, the Kanpur-lad is the third Indian to have taken a hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev.

India won the match by 50 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

TAGS

Kuldeep Yadavhat-trickIndia vs Australiacricket news

