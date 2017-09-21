India vs Australia: Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav sets Twitter on fire

News Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav became a national hero after becoming the first ever Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs during the second ODI match against Australia on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Soon after he completed the hat-trick, his name became one of the top trending topics in social media with thousands congratulating the 22-year-old on achieving the feat

Here are some of the tweets:

Colour of ur outfit may hav changed frm @KKRiders purple to @BCCI blue but d mystery around ur bowling remains d same....bravo @imkuldeep18 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 21, 2017

Congratulations @imkuldeep18 on your terrific achievement at the special venue #EdenGardens always have something special to offer #Hattric — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 21, 2017

You won't see a better hat trick ball than that from Kuldeep Yadav! So happy for the young man.#HatTrick — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 21, 2017

Congratulations Aussies fought hard with the ball in very tough conditions but once again struggled with the bat. Work to do. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 21, 2017

He's just taken his first ODI hat-trick in Kolkata, but it's not the first one @imkuldeep18 has celebrated in an India shirt... pic.twitter.com/26ioVfdxCQ — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2017

The 22-year-old took the wickets of Matthew Wade (2), Ashton Agar (duck) and Pat Cummins (duck) of successive deliveries as India beat Australia by 50 runs in what turned out to be an one-sided affair.

Overall, the Kanpur-lad is the third Indian to have taken a hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev.

India won the match by 50 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.