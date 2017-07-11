close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 17:19
India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India take on Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup match at County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday. 

The Mithali Raj-led team suffered their first defeat after winning four games on the trot on Saturday when they lost by 115 runs against South Africa.

On the other side Australia have won 4 out of their 5 matches and are placed at number two in the points table.

Date? 

India vs Australia will be played on July 12, 2017 (Wednesday).

Time?

The match will start at 3 PM IST. 

Where?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and Australia will be played at County ground, Bristol.

Where to watch?

India vs Australia will be aired live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It is the 23rd match of the tournament for both teams.

Live streaming?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar.

