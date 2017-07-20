India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Semi-final: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: India take on Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match at County Ground in Derby on Thursday.

Australia go into the match as favourites, considering that they are not just the defending champions at the World Cup, but also the most successful team in tournament history. Australia have won six crowns till date.

India on the other hand, have never reached the final of the tournament before but have already improved on the show compared to the last edition in 2013 when they finished seventh.

The two teams earlier played against each other on July 12 in the league stage of this year’s World Cup. Australia won that match by eight wickets. As far as the overall positioning in the league stage of this year’s tournament went, Australia finished second and India third.

Date:

India vs Australia will be played on July 20, 2017 (Thursday).

Time:

The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where?

The semi-final match between India and Australia will be played at County Ground in Derby.

Telecast:

The India vs Australia encounter will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Live Streaming:

The match can be streamed LIVE on Hotstar.com.