India vs Australia: If I become 50 percent of what Shane Warne has been, my life will be successful: Kuldeep Yadav

Taking about his techniques, Kuldeep said, "I am not any mystery bowler. I am unperturbed by them and am concentrating on my basics. My focus is on controlling the ball and working on my strengths."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:19
IANS

New Delhi: A day ahead of the second T20I between India and Australia, in Guwahati, young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav talked about his partnership with fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and how it has turned out to be a success for India.

“Chahal and I have formed a very good partnership. We have been playing for almost five years together and it easy to understand each other’s plans. It helps us to analyze how the wicket is and you can see the result at the end of the match," said Kuldeep in a pre-match presser on Monday in Guwahati.

"In the match also we bowl in tandem and it helps to build pressure on the batsman. Our on-field discussion includes the behaviour and nature of wickets, how the ball is behaving after the release," revealed Kuldeep.

Kuldeep and Chahal have in fact been termed as India's new spin twin, with the previous being Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The new Indian duo has bagged a total of 13 wickets in the five-match ODI series against Australia and had previously wreaked havoc in the Sri Lanka tour too. "I don't think about replacement much. Ashwin and Jadeja have both performed well for India, both in Tests and in ODIs."

Kuldeep also threw light on the importance of Aussie spin wizards Shane Warne and Brad Hogg in shaping up his career. Talking about Warner, the chinaman said, "I have followed Warne since my childhood. If I become 50 per cent of what he has been then my life will be successful. His wristwork, flight and deceit are all important."

Coming to Hogg, under whom he worked for two years during the Aussie's stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep said, "I still talk to him whenever I get time. Advice from senior players and experience is extremely important. He has had a career of 23 years and thereby has a lot to offer. He keeps telling me the nitigrities of the game and it definitely helps me a lot."

