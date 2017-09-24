close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Australia: MS Dhoni joins India's spin attack — Watch

India already took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with spinners playing pivotal roles. In the Chennai series opener, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took three and two wickets reepectively to set up a 26-run win in the rain-affected match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 14:43
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni joins India&#039;s spin attack — Watch
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Considering the importance of 'spin' in the ongoing India-Australia ODI series, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has opted to become a spinner. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Dhoni bowling spin at Indian batsmen on the eve of third match in Indore. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Dhoni, regarded as possibly the greatest finisher in the game, is versatile cricketer. Besides being a top class wicket-keeper, he also can bowl medium pace.

India already took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with spinners playing pivotal roles. In the Chennai series opener, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took three and two wickets reepectively to set up a 26-run win in the rain-affected match.

Kuldeep, the chinaman bowler, took a hat-trick in the Kolkata match even as Chahal contributed with two wickets in India's 50-run win.

On Sunday, Steve Smith won first toss of the series, and opted to bat first.

TAGS

Dhoni videoMS DhoniIndia vs AustraliaBCCIIndore ODIcricket videocricket news

From Zee News

MS Dhoni said he will take responsibility if India lose 2007 WT20 final, reveals Joginder Sharma
cricket

MS Dhoni said he will take responsibility if India lose 200...

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith hails Indore pitch as series&#039; best batting pitch
cricket

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Steve Smith hails Indore pitch...

Caroline Wozniacki beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to claim second straight Pan Pacific title
Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to claim...

US President Donald Trump clashes with sports world over player protests, invitation
Other Sports

US President Donald Trump clashes with sports world over pl...

Live - IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Pandya provides first breakthrough
cricket

Live - IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Pandya provides first breakthro...

Steve Smith&#039;s men lack competitiveness, India will whitewash Australia 5-0: Virender Sehwag
cricket

Steve Smith's men lack competitiveness, India will whi...

On this day 10 years ago, MS Dhoni-led Team India won inaugural World T20
cricket

On this day 10 years ago, MS Dhoni-led Team India won inaug...

ICC initiates probe into corruption in Sri Lanka Cricket
cricket

ICC initiates probe into corruption in Sri Lanka Cricket

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer claim first doubles win at Laver Cup
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer claim first doubles win at Lave...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video