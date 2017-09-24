India vs Australia: MS Dhoni joins India's spin attack — Watch

New Delhi: Considering the importance of 'spin' in the ongoing India-Australia ODI series, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has opted to become a spinner. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Dhoni bowling spin at Indian batsmen on the eve of third match in Indore. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

Dhoni, regarded as possibly the greatest finisher in the game, is versatile cricketer. Besides being a top class wicket-keeper, he also can bowl medium pace.

India already took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with spinners playing pivotal roles. In the Chennai series opener, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took three and two wickets reepectively to set up a 26-run win in the rain-affected match.

Kuldeep, the chinaman bowler, took a hat-trick in the Kolkata match even as Chahal contributed with two wickets in India's 50-run win.

On Sunday, Steve Smith won first toss of the series, and opted to bat first.