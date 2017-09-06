close
India vs Australia series will be played as per old ICC rules

Virat Kohli and his team will play as per new rules when New Zealand tour India in mid-October. However, the rules will take effect when Bangladesh take on South Africa and Pakistan take on Sri Lanka

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 19:08
India vs Australia series will be played as per old ICC rules
PTI

New Delhi: The upcoming India-Australia series, scheduled from September 17 to October 13, will be played as per existing by-laws of the game despite new ICC rules coming into effect from September 28.

Virat Kohli and his team will play as per new rules when New Zealand tour India in mid-October. However, the rules will take effect when Bangladesh take on South Africa and Pakistan take on Sri Lanka

The new set of rules pertaining to the code of conduct, DRS usage, and size of the equipment were supposed to be implemented from October 1 but with the twin Test series starting on September 28, it has been decided that it will come to effect from that very date.

While the India vs Australia series -- comprising five ODIs and three T20 Internationals -- will continue till the second week of October, the ICC has decided that it would only be prudent that this series is played as per old rules to avoid confusion.

"Yes, the rules will come into effect when the double header Tests (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs South Africa starts) start on September 28. The Australia vs India and England vs West Indies limited overs series both start on September 17.

"While both the series will continue into October but you don't want any confusion with regards to a different set of rules followed in the same series. Hence, this decision by the ICC," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

A prominent rule change that will come into effect is that teams will no longer lose a review under DRS if a leg- before referral returns as 'Umpires' Call'.

With the change in the DRS rule on umpires' call, the current rule allowing the top-up of reviews after 80 overs in Tests is set to be removed.

The ICC has also empowered umpires to send off players for misconduct, including violence. All other offences would continue to be dealt under the ICC Code of Conduct.

There would be restrictions on bat dimensions (thickness of edges and depth of bat). Besides, batsmen will not be deemed out if the bat is in the air after crossing the crease.

The batsman is currently ruled out if the bat is not grounded, when the stumps are disturbed.

The BCCI official said the new set of rules will be applicable from the New Zealand series.

"The New Zealand series that starts from the third week of October will be India's first under new set of rules," he informed.

