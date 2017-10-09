India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan wants India to be 'Invincible' like Steve Waugh's Australia

New Delhi: No. 1 in ODIs, No. 1 in Tests and climbing up rapidly in T20I Rankings as well - Team India is on its way to become the next 'Invicibles' after Steve Waugh's Australia of the late 90s and early 2000s.

By beating the Aussies 4-1 in the ODI series, India displaced South Africa at the top of ICC Rankings, which made Virat Kohli the first captain of an Indian team that is No. 1 in both Tests and ODIs at the same time.

Kohli & Co continued their domination in the T20I series, winning the first rain-marred match by 9 wickets (D/L), after which Dhawan said India are on the same path as Waugh's Australia.

"The team has become stronger and consistent. Our youth has got much more exposure while rubbing shoulders with international stars in the IPL (India Premier League), gaining valuable experience. We've been doing well for sometime now; and if we are able to emulate what Australia did, then it's going to be a great thing," Dhawan said after India's T20I win in Ranchi.

Dhawan took leave from the ODI series to attend to his wife who was unwell. Upon return in the T20I leg of Australia's tour, Dhawan made 15 not out in 12 balls as India chased down the D/L-adjusted target of 48 in 6 overs.

"It felt good to be back there and get some runs. I was hitting the ball well, so it was a nice feeling," the left-hander said.

Dhawan felt the team has bench strength for every format, but India's real test lies on away tours of South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand - terriotories where India have had little success, especially in Tests.

"Our bench strength is really good. It's simple - if we do well, we get to play . Like (Ajinkya) Rahane played very well in the ODIs while in T20s there is me and (KL) Rahul. In Tests we have (Murali) Vijay , so there is no dearth of options," Dhawan said.