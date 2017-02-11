India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly predicts 4-0 clean sweep for Virat Kohli & Co
The first Test begins in Pune on February 23.
New Delhi: Former India captain Saurav Ganguly on Saturday predicted a 4-0 clean sweep for Virat Kohli & Co when they host Australia in a high stake Test series.
The tour has already been billed as the 'closest thing to mission impossible' for the Aussies. And Ganguly said "won't be surprised if India wins 4-0".
"Yes, it will be very difficult (for Australia). As I said, I don't predict in cricket, but I won't be surprised if India wins 4-0," Ganguly told reporters during a promotional event in Mumbai.
The 44-year-old then hailed Indian spinners he went on to explain why visiting teams struggle in India.
"Same thing that has made India dominant at home over the last 25 years - spinners. They just keep coming one after the other. (Anil) Kumble and Harbhajan (Singh) in my time, (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja now," he said.
"You just hand the ball to any spinner, you just give it to Amit Mishra, he wins you games. You give it to Yuzvendra Chahal, he wins you games. You give it to off-spinner (Jayant) Yadav, he wins you games. So that's what it is - spin. In India, you have to play spin well and bowl spin well to win, simple," he added.
Meanwhile, Aussies have started their preparatory camp at Dubai's state-of-the-art International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy.
The Aussie players have been putting in plenty of work at Dubai's ICC Academy ahead of the much-anticipated #INDvAUS tour pic.twitter.com/dR9S3YxnIP
— cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) February 8, 2017
The first Test begins in Pune on February 23.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia