India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly predicts 4-0 clean sweep for Virat Kohli & Co

New Delhi: Former India captain Saurav Ganguly on Saturday predicted a 4-0 clean sweep for Virat Kohli & Co when they host Australia in a high stake Test series.

The tour has already been billed as the 'closest thing to mission impossible' for the Aussies. And Ganguly said "won't be surprised if India wins 4-0".

"Yes, it will be very difficult (for Australia). As I said, I don't predict in cricket, but I won't be surprised if India wins 4-0," Ganguly told reporters during a promotional event in Mumbai.

The 44-year-old then hailed Indian spinners he went on to explain why visiting teams struggle in India.

"Same thing that has made India dominant at home over the last 25 years - spinners. They just keep coming one after the other. (Anil) Kumble and Harbhajan (Singh) in my time, (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja now," he said.

"You just hand the ball to any spinner, you just give it to Amit Mishra, he wins you games. You give it to Yuzvendra Chahal, he wins you games. You give it to off-spinner (Jayant) Yadav, he wins you games. So that's what it is - spin. In India, you have to play spin well and bowl spin well to win, simple," he added.

Meanwhile, Aussies have started their preparatory camp at Dubai's state-of-the-art International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy.

The Aussie players have been putting in plenty of work at Dubai's ICC Academy ahead of the much-anticipated #INDvAUS tour pic.twitter.com/dR9S3YxnIP — cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) February 8, 2017

The first Test begins in Pune on February 23.