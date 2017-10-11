India vs Australia: Stone thrown at Aussie team bus shows Indians in bad light, says R Ashwin

New Delhi: Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted strongly to the stone thrown at the Australian team bus in Guwahati while returning to hotel after defeating India in the second T20I match.

In his twitter post, the 31-year-old wrote, "The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that."

The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 11, 2017

"We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality," he added.

We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality. Contd — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 11, 2017

Aussie opener Aaron Finch took to Twitter to post a picture of the broken window pane while the caption read, "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

On Tuesday, Australia registered their first T20I victory against India on Indian soil with an eight-wicket win in Guwahati to level the ongoing three-match series 1-1.

Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff, playing only his second T20I for Australia, ripped India's top order apart with a spell of 4/21.

Chasing a modest target of 119 runs, Moises Henriques (62*) and Travis Head (48*) batted beautifully to set up the win with 4.3 overs to spare.

It was Australia's first T20I win against India, snapping a seven-match losing run spread across five years and also first-ever against India on Indian soil.

The series decider will be played on Friday (October 13) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.