हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

India vs Australia T20Is: Here're a few records which can be broken

Fresh from their 3-0 T20I series triumph against the West Indies,  India will aim to extend its unbeaten winning streak when they take on Australia in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Brisbane on Wednesday 

India vs Australia T20Is: Here&#039;re a few records which can be broken
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

With India and Australia all set to clash in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Brisbane on Wednesday, here's a look at a few records which the two sides will keep in mind heading into the high-octane series. 

Fresh from their 3-0 T20I series triumph against the West Indies,  the Virat Kohli-led side will aim to extend its unbeaten winning streak in the shortest format of the game. 

India, who have been dominant against the Aussies in the past few years, will look to repeat their heroics and overcome the challenge against the home team once again.
Since 2007, the two sides have locked horns in 16 T20Is, out of which India have emerged victorious in 10. 

Not only this, India have won three of the last six series between the two sides, with Australia managing victory in just one of them. 

As far as players' records is concerned, India's two finest batsmen, skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, can grab top two positions in the list of highest run getters in the shortest format of the game. 

Rohit Sharma, who led the Men in Blue in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli against the Caribbean side, is just 64 runs short of surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill at the top of the list. He has amassed a total of 2,207 runs from 87 matches he played so far at a strike rate of 138.36.
  
Kohli, on the other hand, is currently sitting at the fifth spot on the list with 2,102 runs in 62 matches at a strike rate of 136.22. The swashbuckling batsman, who has been in sublime form in the last few years, will look to plunder runs in the series and push himself upward in the list. 

Kohli also has a chance to become the most prolific run scorer against Australia, needing just 77 runs to reach the 500-run mark in T20Is against the hosts. 

Meanwhile, India also have an opportunity to achieve a rare feat of thrashing the Australian side in five consecutive T20I matches Down Under.

In case, the visiting side manages to clinch a victory over the Aaron Finch-led side in the opening match in Brisbane today, they will became the first team in the history to do so. 

On the other hand, Australia - who are still struggling to get back on track following a massive ball-tampering scandal in March this year which led to the bans of former skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner - will look to chase their first series win over India in the last 10 years. 

It is to be noted that The Gabba pitch in today's match is likely to offer ripe conditions to the two sides to showcase their talents. However, what will be interesting is to see how Kohli will make use of his spin options.

During the pre-match press conference recently, Kohli refused to take the Aussies lightly, saying that underestimating the home side would be a mistake he is unwilling to commit despite the absence of Smith and Warner. 

The probable Playing XIs are as follows: 

Australia: Aaron Finch,  D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Billy Stanlake

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed.
 

Tags:
India vs AustraliaVirat KohliAaron FinchBrisbaneGabba

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close