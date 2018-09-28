हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh 2018 Asia Cup final live match updates

Favourites India take on spirited Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ACCMedia1

Favourites India take on spirited Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

Follow the live match updates here: 

Jasprit Bumrah gears up to bowl from the other end. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is moving the ball well. The pitch does offer some swing with the new ball but it is still a batting wicket. Bangladesh 3/0 after 1 over. 

# Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan open the innings for Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for India. 

Rashid Khan tops the most wickets table with 10 wickets in five matches. Bangaldesh's Mustafizur Rahman with 8 wickets is in the second spot while Jasprit Bumrah takes the third place with 7 wickets.  

# Shikhar Dhawan tops the batting chart with 327 runs in 4 matches followed by Mushfiqur Rahim with 297 runs in 4 innings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma sits on the third sport with 269 runs in 4 matches.

 

 

# India had beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the previous edition in 2016 to lift their 6th Asia Cup title. The tournament was hosted by Bangladesh and played in a T20 format. 

India field their first choice XI while Nazmul Islam replaces Mominul Haque in the Bangladesh playing XI. 

 

 

# Playing XI:

*India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

*Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

# India have won the toss and opted to field first. 

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team have had a lustrous tournament. They have been clinical in both the batting and bowling departments to emerge as the only side to remain unbeaten so far. After a nervy 26-run win against minnows Hong Kong, India put up dominant performances against arch-rivals Pakistan, comprehensively beating the latter twice by 8 wickets in the league stage and by 9 wickets in the super-four. They also made short work of Bangladesh with a 7-wicket victory in their first super-four match. The Men in Blue will look to continue their impressive form and lift the Asia Cup for the record seventh time. 

Bangladesh have had an upside-down campaign with injury setbacks to opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh, however, enjoyed a convincing win over Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opener. They went down to Afghanistan by 136 runs to finish second in Group B but edged past Afghan with a 3-wicket win in the super-four stage. They outperformed favourites Pakistan by 37 runs, qualifying for their third Asia Cup final in four editions. 

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque.

