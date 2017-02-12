India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane's stunning catch reminds Soumya Sarkar of Joe Root's plight – VIDEOS
Interestingly, it was a mirror image of how Jadeja-Rahane combined to dismiss England batsman Joe Root in Mohali.
New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane has got probably the safest pairs of catching hands in the Indian team. The 28-year-old on Sunday showed just the perfect example why he's regarded as one of the best slip fielders.
It happened off the last ball of the ssnd over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja to Soumya Sarkar. The Bangladeshi opener was in his elements, batting beautifully.
But a perfectly tossed up delivery from Jadeja forced Sarkar to played a defensive shot on front foot.
Unluckily for him, the ball took a faint edge and ended up offering a catch at first slip, where Rahane completed the rite.
Here's the video:
Interestingly, it was a mirror image of how Jadeja-Rahane combined to dismiss England batsman Joe Root in Mohali in the third Test match.
WATCH that catch HERE
On the penultimate day, India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings, then declared their second innings 159/4.
Chasing 458 for a unlikely win, Bangladesh were 103/3 at Day 4 stumps.
They need 356 runs more to win their greatest match, and India need another seven wickets, for yet another win.
