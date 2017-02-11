India vs Bangladesh: Angry Virat Kohli throws abuses at Ravindra Jadeja — VIDEO
Days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni served Yuzvendra Chahal a mouthfull words after missing a run-out chance, India captain Virat Kohli repeated the not so gracious act on Saturday during third day's action of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
New Delhi: Days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni served Yuzvendra Chahal a mouthfull words after missing a run-out chance, India captain Virat Kohli repeated the not so gracious act on Saturday during third day's action of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
This time, Ravindra Jadeja was the 'victim' after his poor judgement cost India the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim.
It happened in the 55th over of the Bangladesh innings, bowled bu Umesh Yadav. Shakib Al Hasan played the fuller delivery towards mid-off to take two runs, and the Bangladesh batsmen looked for a third run, and Rahim was left stranded in the centre of the pitch.
Jadeja threw the ball at the keeper's end leaving Kohli furious as Rahim safely returned to non-striker's end. Kohli was captured in a not so presentable mood. Here's the video:
@imVkohli reaction after getting missout @Sah75official run-out by @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/Nw7xxkStcn
— Vinay mani tripathi (@eevinaymani) February 11, 2017
At stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh were 322/6 with Rahim unbeaten on 81. He had established a 87-run seventh-wicket stand with Mehedi Hasan (51). They still trail India by 365 runs.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India tests exo-atmospheric ballistic missile interception - Know all about it
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO