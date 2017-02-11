India vs Bangladesh: Angry Virat Kohli throws abuses at Ravindra Jadeja — VIDEO

New Delhi: Days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni served Yuzvendra Chahal a mouthfull words after missing a run-out chance, India captain Virat Kohli repeated the not so gracious act on Saturday during third day's action of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

This time, Ravindra Jadeja was the 'victim' after his poor judgement cost India the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim.

It happened in the 55th over of the Bangladesh innings, bowled bu Umesh Yadav. Shakib Al Hasan played the fuller delivery towards mid-off to take two runs, and the Bangladesh batsmen looked for a third run, and Rahim was left stranded in the centre of the pitch.

Jadeja threw the ball at the keeper's end leaving Kohli furious as Rahim safely returned to non-striker's end. Kohli was captured in a not so presentable mood. Here's the video:

At stumps on Day 3, Bangladesh were 322/6 with Rahim unbeaten on 81. He had established a 87-run seventh-wicket stand with Mehedi Hasan (51). They still trail India by 365 runs.