India vs Bangladesh: Another round of 'sword-dance' from Ravindra Jadeja after blistering knock — WATCH

New Delhi: India took complete control of the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Day 2 with another virtuso batting display.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored his record breaking fourth double hundred even as batsmen around him continued to make their own cases.

There were hundreds from Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha, and there were 80's from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

But the most entertaining knock probably came from Ravindra Jadeja, who down the order, contributed with a sublime 60 off 78 balls, which included four fours and two sixes.

And the best part of that innings was his celebration after reaching his half-century. It has indeed become a tradition for Jadeja to swing the bat as if he is in the middle of a sword fight.

India finally declared their innings at 687/6 and have taken a wicket in the Bangladesh innings. Bangladesh still trail India by 646 runs with nine wickets remaining in the 1st innings.