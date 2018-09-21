India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 live updates

India take on Bangladesh in their first super four match of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Follow the live match updates here:

# Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

# India have won the toss and opt to bowl first.

A high-on-confidence India, who beat arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets, eye another convincing performance against Bangladesh. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, however, will be wary of the spirited Bangladeshis, who are well-known party spoilers.

Indian seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav recorded stunning match figures against Pakistan while Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma starred with the bat. With Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur ruled out of the tourney, a change is on the cards.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to regroup after a 136-run loss to Afghanistan.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque.