India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik was upset with demotion to No. 7, Rohit Sharma made him understand

Batting below Vijay Shankar not only upset Indian fans but also Dinesh Karthik, and the wicketkeeper-batsman had to be counselled by skipper Rohit Sharma before he strode into the middle to vent it out on the Bangladesh bowlers and win India the Nidahas Trophy in a dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Rohit promoted rookie allrounder Vijay Shankar to No. 6 for his maiden hit in international cricket, but he seemed to buckle under pressure and it was only due to Karthik's 8-ball 29 not out in the end that India could score 34 runs in the last 12 balls, including a six off the last ball of the match, to go past Bangladesh's 166.

Rohit revealed Karthik was not happy that he was not batting higher in the order, but the Indian skipper defended his decision of sending him at No. 7 saying his experience and skills made him a suitable candidate to provide the late charge in the final overs.

"When I got out, I went and sat in the dugout and Dinesh was quite upset that he didn't bat at No. 6," Rohit said.

"But I told him 'I want you to bat and finish off the game for us because whatever skill you have, it will be required in the last three or four overs'. That is the only reason he was not batting at No. 6 in the 13th over when I got out. He was upset with that, but he'll be quite happy now how he finished off the game."

Rohit said Karthik is the kind of player every captain wants in his team.

"To do what he did today will give him a lot of confidence going forward," Rohit told reporters. "Most important thing he has is belief in himself. Whatever situation comes, he's ready - whether he bats up the order or down the order. That's the kind of guy we need in our team."

Lavishing further praise, Rohit added, "I have to go back to the kinds of shots that he has in his books - it suits him to finish off games at the death where you have to use that one fielder that is inside the circle - either fine leg or mid-off or short third-man.

"He can always play those ramp shots which he played in the end to Rubel Hossain. He knows that. I thought Mustafizur (Rahman) would bowl probably the 18th and the 20th overs, and we wanted an experienced guy to handle him.

"We knew he would come out with his off-cutters and Dinesh probably would have been a better choice at that point. He has done it for his state team and also for Mumbai Indians."

