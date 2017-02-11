India vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad Test, Day 3 – As it happened...

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of third day's play of sole Test between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Top Stories of the day: VIDEO - Mushfiqur lucky to survive run-out | READ: Shocking no. of sixes Virat Kohli hit in his 4 double hundreds

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS

And that will be Stumps on Day 3. Bangladesh put up 322/6 with M Rahim (81*) & M Hasan (51*) at the crease. U Yadav (2/72) #INDvBAN @Paytm pic.twitter.com/51KnNQcCFj — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2017

OVER 104 | Score 322/6 | (Mushfiqur 81*, Mehedi 51* )

END OF DAY'S PLAY: 19-year-old Mehedi notches up his first Test fifty as Bangladesh finish at 322/6. Still trailing by 365 runs with 4 wickets remaining, the visitors still have a long road to travel. If the same momentum continues, Bangla boys will expect to post a formidable score, so all eyes will be on tomorrow's action. Will the bowlers once again steal the show in the first session or will Bangladesh slowly and steadily reach their target?

OVER 100 | Score 303/6 | (Mushfiqur 71*, Mehedi 42* )

An inspiring run from the sixth wicket partnership of Rahim and Mehedi takes Bangladesh's score past the 300-run mark. The duo's combo is slowly building up pressure on the home side who had aimed at bundling up the Bangla tigers by today.

OVER 95 | Score 296/6 | (Mushfiqur 69*, Mehedi 37* )

Bangladesh is building up momentum once again with blistering boundaries in the last few overs. Mehedi, too is now adding up to the score.

OVER 90 | Score 277/6 | (Mushfiqur 64*, Mehedi 23* )

Bangla hope still hasn't died. Not until their captain is still at crease. With an hour's play still to go, the visitors are banking on immense patience coupled with occasional boundaries.

OVER 85 | Score 261/6 | (Mushfiqur 50*, Mehedi 21* )

Bangladesh make a slow start to their post-tea innings. With two consecutive maidens from the home side, visitors are playing with much alertness.

OVER 80 | Score 257/6 | (Mushfiqur 50*, Mehedi 17* )

250 up for Bangladesh and the skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had an important part to play in it. The job, however, is far from done as there is a long way for the visitors to go in order to avoid follow on.

Ashwin and Co. will be raring to have a go at the Bangladeshi batsmen. Watch the final session LIVE, on Star Sports! #INDvBAN @Paytm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2017

At Tea on Day 3 of the one-off Test, Bangladesh are 246/6, trail #IND (687/6d) by 441 runs #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/in1yxBcweG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2017

OVER 74 | Score 246/6 | (Mushfiqur 47*, Mehedi 9* )

TEA BREAK: The second session witnessed a confident Bangladesh side with a brave fight put forward by Shakib-Mushfiqur. But the partnership subsided to the spin combo of Ashwin, Jadeja, who even later captured Sabbir. Score now stands at 246/6

WICKET! Sabbir departs after scoring just 16 runs, falling prey to Ravindra Jadeja's spell. Score now stands at 239/6.

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Jadeja 16 (35b)

OVER 70 | Score 233/5 | (Mushfiqur 46*, Sabbir 15* )

Sabbir almost gets saved from being stumped out after failing to stike a cleverly placed spell by Jadeja. Both batsmen will have to bring about a strong partnership to stand strong at end of day's play.

Ashwin has broken the Bangladeshi firewall, ending an important partnership! Will this inspire the other bowlers? #INDvBAN @Paytm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2017

OVER 65 | Score 226/5 | (Mushfiqur 40*, Sabbir 5* )

India steals the show once again, shutting down the growing Bangla-confidence. Ashwin got the much needed wicket of Shakib, thus breaking an important partnership of Shakib, Rahim. Now, with the departure of Shakib, things might go back to where they were, but Rahim is still at stumps.

WICKET: Shakib(82) departs while pulling off a boundary to Ashwin's spell

Alas, inglorious end to Sakib's wonderful innings. Good sense overwhelmed by adrenaline rush — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2017

OVER 60 | Score 210/4 | (Mushfiqur 40*, Shakib 80* )

The experience of Shakib is slowly coming into play as the all-rounder is adding on to the team's confidence of achieveing the huge target set by the Indian team. The smile is back on the face of the Bangla fans as the two batsmen continue with their affair with the boundary.

OVER 55 | Score 160/4 | (Mushfiqur 33*, Shakib 73* )

The visitors are slowly picking up on the momentum, adding cautiously to their score . Even the star of the first session, Umesh Yadav, has done little to affect the score as two of his deliveries outside the off-stump were both sent to the boundaries. The last ball of the 55th over however, saw an almost-replay of the Iqbal run-out, but history didn't repeat itself this time, saving captain Rahim.

Spirited partnership developing btwn Sakib & Mushfiqur. Fine blend of caution & aggression. So good to see a competitive edge in Bangladesh — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2017

OVER 50 | Score 160/4 | (Mushfiqur 18*, Shakib 52* )

Bangla tigers have returned strong, a bit more confident in the post lunch session apart from two or three jittery situations when they once again on the verge of losing a wicket. The batsmen returned safe from two third umpire decisions which fell in their favour. The duo must stay strong until day's play to put Bangladesh a comfortable postion.

POST LUNCH: Shakib Al Hasan powers a fantastic shot over cover to score his 21st Test fifty as Bangladesh cross the 150-run mark. Score now stands 155/4 at the end of 48 overs

Shakib comes down the wicket and drives the ball through cover. That brings his fifty as well.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/OPY4cgcspL — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 11, 2017

OVER 43 | Score 125/4 | (Mushfiqur 6*, Shakib 29* )

LUNCH: Ashwin adds to Bangla's tension, while Ishant's final over ends in a maiden . With this India has bowled a total of 13 maidens in 43 overs while Bangladesh bowled 13 in 166 overs. Will the Bangla tigers pick up against the home side to reach the mammoth total set against them?

At Lunch on Day 3 of the one-off Test, Bangladesh are 125/4, trail #IND (687/6d) by 562 runs. Follow the game here - https://t.co/Ne2IQxxVKm pic.twitter.com/u5J9OnNjqT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2017

OVER 40 | Score 113/4 | (Mushfiqur 0*, Shakib 27* )

Ravichandran Ashwin brought into the attack to partner Ishant Sharma. India, meanwhile, have lost their 2nd DRS as well after the Tamil Nadu bowler decided to review an LBW decision that was not given in his favour. This was India's 4th maiden over in a row!

OVER 35 | Score 109/4 | (Mushfiqur 0*, Shakib 23* )

WICKET! Slowly, silently, Bangladesh walk into their 100 run mark, with the home side aiming at a fourth wicket before lunch. And yes, they have been successful. With the seamers creating trouble for the opening line-up of Bangladesh, skipper Virat brings in Ishant Sharma, who indeed gets his job done in his first over, trapping the ball between the legs to send back Mahmudullah for 28.

Mahmudullah lbw b Sharma 28 (57b)

OVER 30 | Score 93/3 | (Mahmudullah 17*, Shakib 19* )

Pressure seems to be piling up on the visitor's side as, the pace-spin combo used by Virat is creating quite a trouble for both the batsmen. Things are indeed looking awry, Umesh Yadav bowling at his best, yet the Bangla fans did get to see glimpses of the ball traveling to the boundary, which is still keeping their hope alive.

Way Umesh. Dil khush ho gaya...reverse-swinging with speed and acccuracy. #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2017

OVER 25 | Score 72/3 | (Shakib 4 *, Mahmudullah 13* )

WICKET! Mominul (12) sent back to the pavilion following the decision of a lbw and all starts looking simple for the home side. Both the pacers seem to be in their best today, as Bangladesh is slowly slipping down. In walks, Bangla's most experienced player, Shakib Al Hasan and immediately scores a boundary on a full-toss Yadav delivery.Score stands 72/3

Not quite the start Bangladesh wanted. Homework would have suggested that Umesh Yadav is quick and has an excellent throwing arm — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2017

WICKET: Bangladesh lose Tamim Iqbal(25) in the third over of the day in a foolish run-out. The score stands 44/2

OVER 15 | Score 41/1 | (Iqbal 24*, Mominul 1* )

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the attack, putting an early pressure on the Bangla batsmen.

09:30 AM IST: Players are out on pitch and the match is underway!

It was a record breaking day for India in Uppal as skipper Virat Kohli went on to become the first player ever in the history of cricket to score 4th double hundred in consecutive series, surpassing the greats Sir Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who had managed the same in three consecutive series. (IND vs BAN - LIVE Scorecard)

As a team too, India entered record books by amassing their third consecutive 600-plus total in Tests and for the latest one, they didn't even require to play both innings. In the previous two matches, both against England, India scored 631 at Mumbai & 759/7d in Chennai. (IND vs BAN - Statistical Analysis)

India's record-breaking captain, Virat Kohli also spoke to BCCI.TV post his magical innings.

A sneak peek into the @imVkohli interview after his record-breaking double ton. Watch full version on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/5hcb0Qh2iV — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017

As far as Bangladesh are concerned, they go to play 14 overs on Day 2 and as soon as their opening pairing of Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar were looking settled, an out-of-the-blue Virat Kohli review earned India their first wicket of the match.

The visitors batsmen's credibility will be put to test today as they face world's top bowling duo in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra jadeja – ICC No. and No. 2, respectively – as India look to bundle the visitors early and produce the desired result inside 4 days.

At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh were 41/1, trailing India (687/6d) by 646 runs.

At Stumps on Day 2 of the one-off Test, Bangladesh are 41/1, trail India (687/6d) by 646 runs #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/0nWXkoSPAF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017

India vs Bangladesh Playing XI:

India – Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.