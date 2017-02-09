India vs Bangladesh: Karun Nair's 300 is not enough to earn a place in Virat Kohli's XI

New Delhi: Come Thursday morning, Karun Nair will be warming the best, in all probability.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has already given enough hint that the batting talent will be sacrificed for veteran Ajinkya Rahane when the team takes on Bangladesh in the one-off Test.

For the record, Nair smashed 303 not out in India`s last test match in Chennai to help secure the team`s 4-0 series victory against England in December.

In any team, a batsman who has just hit a 300 will be considered a sure selection, but that's not the case for Kohli's Team India.

The skipper giving the hint, said on the eve of the match that he feels "one game does not overshadow two years of hard work from another player."

Yes, Rahane has been one of the most consistent players in Test, and he is now fully fit and raring to go.

"You need to understand what Jinks (Rahane) has done for the team over the past two years. He averages almost 50 in this format and is probably the most solid batsman in the team in the test format. We look at him from that point of view certainly," Kohli added.

The skipper, however, has all the praises for Nair.

"Karun was stepping into his shoes and what he did was remarkable... but you can`t overlook two years of hard work from Ajinkya. He deserved to walk back into the team whenever he got fit," he said.

But all the worldly praises are not enough for players who thrive on on-field challenges.

Then, there is also a thing call team. What captains and think tank do is the greater good of the team.

In such a situation, one would wonder how Nair could possibly keep himself happy and focus.

Yes, the same goes for Kohli, who is spoilt for choices but comes with a sweet pain which is hard to ignore.