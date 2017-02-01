India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman to miss one-off Test against Virat Kohli's World No 1 side

New Delhi: Minnows Bangladesh have received a huge blow ahead of the their one-off Test against India, which starts on February 9 in Hyderabad. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member team to be led by Mushfiqur Rahim, but the side has no Mustafizur Rahman.

Rahman, 21, is regarded as one of the best pace bowlers around, and his absence will be a huge blow to the tourists when they take on Virat Kohli's World Number 1 ranked Test side in India. The left-arm pacer is currently recuperating from a shoulder injury, for which he underwent a successful operation.

He had the operation in August last year in London. Then, the BCB said that the pace sensation will remain off the pitch for at least four months. Known for his lethal cutters, Rahman emerged as one of the leading pacers last year, performing exceedingly well for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and ICC Twenty20.

He was played a prominent role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian Premier League triumph last season.

Skipper Rahim recovered from a head injury he suffered during the New Zealand Test series, and is cleared to the lead the side. Besides Rahim, Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque were also included in the team after clearing the fitness test.

Other change in the team is the return of Liton Das, who recently scored a 219 in the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League. He replaced Nurul Hasan.

BCB has announced the squad for the only test against @BCCI. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Ii44bgbh56 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 1, 2017

Bangaldesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Shafiul Islam.

Yesterday, India announced their 15-member squad for the match.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Bhuveneshwar Kumar, Karun Nair and Hardik Pandya