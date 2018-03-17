India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas T20I tri-series final: When and where to watch

Rohit Sharma's India and Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh will lock horns on Sunday to claim the Nidahas T20 tri-series trophy at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Bangladesh stunned hosts Sri Lanka for the second time in the tournament on Friday to seal a place in the final. However, two separate behaviour-related incidents involving Shakib and Nurul Hasan brought the game into disrepute, and on Saturday both were slapped with fine of 25 per cent of their match fees. Not just that, they were handed one demerit point too.

Shakib was especially lucky to escape a suspension ahead of a very important match tomorrow.

India, on the other hand, have won their last three games, two against Bangladesh and one against Sri Lanka, and they will hope to continue their dominance against the Tigers on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma all look in fine form in the batting department, while in the bowling department, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur stand out.

Be that as it may, the Indian team can't take the Bangladeshis lightly. They are very much capable of halting India's juggernaut. Their chasing down 215 against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament says a great deal about what they can do on their day.

Here's how you can keep abreast of all happenings in the grand finale.

Date

March 18

Venue

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time

7 pm IST

Live TV broadcast

DSport

Live Score and Updates

