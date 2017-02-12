India vs Bangladesh, one-off Test, Day 4 — As it happened...

Hyderabad: Live cricket score and live updates from Day 4 of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal

The day ends with Bangladesh at 103/3. They are trailing by 356 runs and have 7 wickets in hand. All eyes on Day 5. Will they be able to cover the huge target set to them?

Over 30 | Score 99/3 | (Shakib 21*, Mahmudullah 5*)

The last few overs have been difficult for the visitors side with Ashwin's cannon ball and Jadeja's clever spell creating ripples of anxiety amongst the Bangladeshi fans. They are hitting a few boundaries, but it doesn't seem enough compared to the target they have to reach.

WICKET! Its 251 for Ashwin with the departure of Mominul (27). Once again with a lovely catch by Rahane.

​Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27 (63b)

Over 23 | Score 73/2 | (Mominul 27*, Mahmudullah 0*)

The visitors were keeping up on hope when the patience-filled innings of Sarkar was ceased by Jadeja. Bangladesh have to increase on their run-rate to survive.

WICKET! Excellent reflex action from Rahane and Jadeja sends Sarkar packing . He departs at 42 runs.

Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42 (66b)

Over 17 | Score 55/1 | (Mominul 20*, Sarkar 31*)

Ashwin is putting a pressure on the visitors while on the other hand, Ishant is giving away boundaries. His short deliveries are longer new to these batsmen who are wacking it off for fours. A cahnge in attack, Umesh Yadav comes in.

Over 12 | Score 36/1 | (Mominul 13*, Sarkar 20*)

With the early exit of the opening batsman Iqbal (3), Bangladesh look jittery to the Indian pace attack. They are not making enough at this stage that can take them to the mammoth total of 459.

India declare at 159/4 with the target for Bangladesh now at 459. Opener Iqbal departed within the first few overs of their innings. Mominul and Sarkar are battling it out for the Bangla Tigers. Score 29/1 in 10 overs.

TEA BREAK: Pujara scores his 12th Test fifty as India goes for a tea break at 169/4

Over 28 | Score 148/4 | (Jadeja 14*, Pujara 45*)

Rahane is the next man to depart. The two were indeed building up on confidence, but Shakib strikes down Rahane. The sword-man walks in. Jadeja starts off with a four and then a six to send the fans roaring in excitement.

WICKET! Another wicket by Shakib. This time its Rahane (28). Wanted to go for a boundary, but missed it and the ball strikes the middle stump.

​AM Rahane b Shakib Al Hasan 28 (35b)

Over 23 | Score 113/3 | (Rahane 17*, Pujara 35*)

Rahane walks in to continue with what Kohli had left out with. Bangladeshi bowling attack has since then being able to put a negligible pressure on the the two batsmen. Fours have now turned into sixes, with the crowd chanting their name.

Over 17 | Score 91/3 | (Rahane 1*, Pujara 30*)

The experienced Shakib steps in, probably he has the correct recipe that can give Bangla the edge. And yes, he does get the danger man out. Virat walks out with just 38 runs to contribute to his side .

WICKET! Steps out for a boundary but caught by Mahmudullah. Virat departs for 38 runs

V Kohli c Mahmudullah b Shakib Al Hasan 38 (40b)

Over 14 | Score 78/2 | (Kohli 27*, Pujara 29*)

Clever! Absolutely clever! As Kohli's late stroke off the right slip takes the ball to the boundary at the start of the 11th over. This nowhere is looking like a Test match.. Hyderabad is loving it and so are the cricket lovers elsewhere, as the duo continue with their punishment through boundaries. Pujara ends the over with a ravishing six taking the duo's partnership to 55 runs.

Over 10 | Score 46/2 | (Kohli 13*, Pujara 15*)

Kohli comes to the rescue after his two openers fall out and together with Pujara, they are setting up a carnival of boundaries. One can surely see the shift in momentum.

Openers falling early is setback. But India cant veer too much from plan of getting quick runs and 12-15 overs to bowl at Bangladesh today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 12, 2017

WICKET! Pressure mounts on India as KL Rahul is send back too for just 10. Taskin is the man again.

KL Rahul c Mushfiqur Rahim b Taskin Ahmed 10 (17b)

Over 5 | Score 19/1 | (Rahul 6*, Pujara 5*)

Amid the confusion whether India should have taken a follow-on or not, Rahul and Vijay started off with India's second innings. But soon Murali Vijay departed after being caught behind the wicket.

WICKET! This time it is Murali Vijay (7) who departs first after being caught behind.

M Vijay c Mushfiqur Rahim b Taskin Ahmed 7 (14b)

INDIA NOW START ON WITH THEIR INNINGS. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are at strike while Taijul leads the attack

Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on becoming the fastest man to 250 Test Wickets! #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/4kmIfmm0Lx — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2017

I think decision to NOT enforce follow-in is correct. Gives bowlers some respite. But Kohli will also have to time declaration judiciously — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 12, 2017

WICKET! Ashwin strikes down Bangla Captain Rahim to bundle up the visitors for just 388. With this Ashwin becomes the fastest bowler to scalp 250 Test wicket. India doesn't go for a follow-on, they will bat.

Mushfiqur Rahim c Saha b Ashwin 127 (262b)

Over 125 | Score 378/8 | (Mushfiqur 117*, Kamrul 0*)

As soon as it felt that the Bangla Tigers are building in on momentum, Jadeja's clever spell semds back Taskin Ahmed for just 8. Visitors now just have a wicket in their pocket till they get bundled up.

WICKET! Edged and caught. Taskin (8) sent back to the pavilion by Jadeja

Taskin Ahmed c Rahane b Jadeja 8 (35b)

Over 120 | Score 368/8 | (Mushfiqur 114*, Taskin 1*)

Yesterday he became the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to reach the 3000-run mark and today he came up with his century. Mushfiqur Rahim is taking it all to keep Bangladesh at strike. A much needed century by the captain can bring some hope to the visitors who just have two wickets remaining. India now brings in spin attack with Ashwin in the 120th over, but Rahim strikes his last two deliveries for a boundary.

The skipper shows his skill, temperament and patience to perfection. Wonderful hundred under tremendous pressure.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/zeuUroXbZC — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 12, 2017

When the going gets tough, @mushfiqur15 gets going! Bangladesh's reliable man reaches his century! Can India stop him? @Paytm #INDvBAN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2017

CENTURY! Captain Mushfiqur Rahim scores his 5th Test hundred. Score stands 352/8

Captain's knock by Mushfiqur. Gritty century, full of character and some classy strokes. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 12, 2017

Over 115 | Score 347/8 | (Mushfiqur 95*, Taskin 0*)

Bangladesh seem to be struggling against the pace attack of Ishant and Yadav. Their continuous hammering with short deliveries has finally borne fruit with the departure of Taijul Islam by Umesh Yadav. Rahim too was undergoing a similar treatment, but had a narrow escape when the third umpire denied India's DRS.

WICKET! Umesh Yadav sends back Taijul Islam (10).

Taijul Islam c Saha b Yadav 10 (38b)

Over 112 | Score 333/7 | (Mushfiqur 85*, Taijul 6*)

Bangladesh is off to a slow and anxious start. After the initial blow of a much predicted wicket, Mushfiqur is playing with caution to keep Bangla at crease. Umesh too, kicks off with his reverse swing, adding on to the visitor's concern. Fans also got to see a glimpse of Murali Vijay's shadow batting during the over change.

Over 107 | Score 325/7 | (Mushfiqur 82*, Taijul 1*)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a superb start by dismissing Mehedi Hasan in the first over of the innings. After bowling three good balls, Bhuvi swung one into the batsman to knock off his stumps. Superb bowling. Mehedi and Mushfiqur added 87 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership. Taijul Islam is the next man in. All hopes are now on Mushfiqur and he will have to play a big knock to resurrect the innings for his team.

What to expect on the penultimate day:

India still have a lead of 365 runs, and what Virat Kohli & Co need is one wicket, preferably Mushfiqur Rahim, to run through the tail.

India will target to bowl out Bangladesh in the morning session itself to force a result. A healthy first innings lead will allow Indian batsmen to go for broke in a top which has so far shown no signs of demons in it.

If it happens so, bowlers will feast on the final day. Remember what India did against England in the Chennai Test.

For Bangladesh, two good sessions tomorrow will give them hope for a draw. But considering how they conspired against themselves last month to lose a match after scoring 595/8d, there's no guarantee that they will save the match.

Day 3 Recap:

Indian bowlers faced dogged resistance from Bangladesh middle-order led by captain Rahim, who hit a defiant 81.

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's attacking 82 also contributed to Bangladesh's fightback. At close of play, Rahim was ably supported by Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who was batting solidly batting on 51.

However, the visitors still trail India by 365 runs after the hosts declared at 687 for six on Friday.

Umesh Yadav (2/72 in 18 overs) was India's best bowler on display but spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (1/77 in 24 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/60 in 29 overs) didn't look incisive despite being economical on a track that is still pretty good for batting. Ashwin infact was hit for 12 boundaries.

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 action of the India-Bangladesh one-off Test being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.