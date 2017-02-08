India vs Bangladesh, one-off Test: Preview, Likely XIs, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: For many this clash is the perfect example of that preverbal 'David vs Goliath'. India are ranked first in the ICC Test ranking, while Bangladesh are ninth.

But Bangladesh have managed to produce some breathtaking performances in the recent past. They have beaten England at home, the scored plenty of runs in New Zealand in losing causes.

This very fact has managed to generate enough curiosity for the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh.

For India, it's more about consolidating their position as the top ranked team, and also to teach some Test lessons to the visitors.

The visiting team are now a team to beat in the One-Day Internationals, but they still are the underdogs in Test. If they manage to produce a good show in India, everyone will sit up and take notice.

For, this Indian team under Virat Kohli is an altogether a different beast, unbeaten and ever more hungrier.

Here's everything you need about the match:

Likely XIs

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim ( capt. & wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: 9-13 February

Time: Coverage starts 8:30 IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad