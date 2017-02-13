India vs Bangladesh, one-off Test: Virat Kohli & Co extend unbeaten streak to 19 with comprehensive 208-run win

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the historic one-off Test played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal. Resuming play at 103/3, the visitors were bowled out for 250 runs in 100.3 overs.

With this win, Indian cricket team has extended their unbeaten streak to 19 matches in the five-day format.

Bangla Tigers were given a huge blow early in the day when Ravindra Jadeja struck in the third over to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan (22). The left-hander was taken aback by a delivery which spun sharply into him, got some bat and pad and went straight to the fielder.

After losing a wicket early in the innings, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahman resurrected the innings with a 56-run stand. The two experienced batsmen were looking in good rhythm before Ravichandran Ashwin was introduced into the attack.

Ashwin was introduced late in the attack, but he immediately got a breakthrough by dismissing set batsman Mushfiqur (23). The wicketkeeper batsman was looking to clear mid-off, but mistimed it straight to Jadeja.

After losing their skipper, Mahmudullah and new batsman Sabbir Rahman resurrected the innings to an extent as Bangadesh trailed by 257 runs with five wickets remaining at lunch.

Ishant Sharma looked in a different mood post lunch as Bangladeshi batsmen looked all at sea against the lanky pacer.

He first exchanged a few words with Sabbir Rahman, asking the right-hander to focus on his batting instead of staring back at the bowler. The right-hander possibly lost a bit of concentration and was trapped in front of the wicket by the Delhi bowler.

Before the visitors could recover from the loss, Ishant struck again to dismiss Mahmudullah, who pulled a short ball straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep square leg.

More to follow...