India vs Bangladesh, one-off Test: Virat Kohli's 16th ton puts hosts in driver's seat

Hyderabad: Live cricket score and Live updates from Day 1 of the historic one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Virat Kohli is enrote to his century, with India crossing the 300 mark . (WATCH: How Bangladesh missed out an easy opportunity to run out Murali Vijay)

Over 90 | Score 356/3 | (Rahane 45*, Kohli 111*)

STUMPS: After losing the first wicket in the first over of the innings, India have fought back hard to send Bangladesh on backfoot. Kohli completed his 16th Test hundred on a good batting wicket.

Over 85 | Score 319/3 | (Rahane 29*, Kohli 90*)

Confident Bangla Tigers are slowing slipping off to the Run Machine Virat Kohli, as his affair with the boundaries continues, taking India past the 300 mark on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test. Kohli is just 10 short off his century while Rahane is batting at 29.

Over 75 | Score 269/3 | (Rahane 11*, Kohli 58*)

Post tea break kicks off with Murali Vijay departing after scoring his ninth Test century, when he failed to judge Islam's delivery in the 63rd over. Kohli along with Rahane continue with their attack on home ground with the former notching his 15th Test fifty.

Over 58 | Score 206/2 | Score (Vijay 98*, Kohli 17*)

TEA: While Pujara would be disappointed after being dismissed on 83, Vijay has batted very sensibly and is just two runs short of another century. Skipper Kohli has looked convincing since his arrival at the crease and Bangladeshi think tank have plenty of work to do in this break.

Over 51 | Score 180/2 | (Vijay 89*, Kohli 4*)

Brilliant strike from young 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan brings an end to Cheteshwar Pujara's hope for another Test century. The batsmen fell soon after scoring most runs in Indian first-class season. In comes, the captain Virat Kohli and sends his opening shot for a boundary.

Over 45 | Score | (Vijay 78*, Pujara 67*)

A change in attack, Mushfiqur Rahim brings in their third spinner, Taijul Islam. The slow left arm bowler does create a difference, giving away lesser runs, creating one or two tensed situation. But Vijay and Pujara continue with their elegance, as the pair became second Indian pair with most runs in an Indian season scoring a total of 824 runs in 9 innings.

Over 35 | Score 118/1 | (Vijay 59*, Pujara 52*)

POST LUNCH: The duo of Vijay and Pujara registered their respective half centuries, as the home team continue with their dominance at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Hyderabad. The bowling attack of the Bangla side seems to put negligible pressure on the batsmen, who are taking the game away from the visitors.

Over 27 | Score 86/1 | (Vijay 37*, Pujara 34*)

LUNCH: Vijay and Pujara did a good job of resurrecting the innings after losing Lokesh Rahul (2) in the first over of the day. Bangladesh have only themselves to blame after missing out on two big opportunities to dismiss both the batsmen. After a good bowling performance in the first 10 overs by the pacers, the visitors lost the momentum by bowling some boundary balls to these two established batsmen.

Over 22 | Score 73/1 | (Vijay 37*, Pujara 34*)

Bangladesh missed out on a golden opportunity to run-out Murali Vijay in the 19th over of the innings. Vijay worked a ball from Hasan towards square leg and called for a single, then refused as the fielder threw the ball back to the bowler with Vijay stranded in the middle of the crease. The trow was poor and it came on the half-volley to Hasan, who could not collect it on time. Vijay was batting on 35 when the incident happened and he should convert it into a big knock after getting a new life.

Over 17 | Score 66/1 | (Vijay 35*, Pujara 29*)

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara have done a brilliant job of rebuilding the innings. They have put their experience into use and have ensured that India don't lose any more wickets. Hosts would want these two to convert this partnership into a big one.

Over 10 | Score 26/1 | (Vijay 12*, Pujara 12*)

Both Vijay and Pujara are finding it hard to deal in boundaries as a result of some excellent bowling by the Bangladeshi pacers. But from India's perspective, it is crucial that these two spend some more time at the crease and build a partnership.

Over 5 | Score 7/1 | (Vijay 2*, Pujara 3*)

After losing Rahul early in the innings, Murali Vijay and Pujara – two of India's most reliable batsmen, are in the process of rebuilding the innings. Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi have bowled with a disciplined line and length so far.

Over 1 | Score 2/1 | (Vijay 0*, Pujara 0*)

Bangladesh got a breakthrough early in the innings when Lokesh Rahul played a late drive to a full delivery from Taskin Ahmed, it got an edge which went on to hit the stumps. The visitors are delighted as the spectators cannot believe it. Cheteshwar Pujara has come to the crease, much earlier than he would have expected.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c&wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

TOSS: Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first.

Bangladesh now face the challenge of competing with the best away from home when their debut Test in India begins Thursday.

Since gaining full status in 2000, Bangladesh have won just three out of 44 Tests on foreign soil, two of them in 2009 against a West Indies team depleted by a players` strike. Their only other win was over Zimbabwe.

Even after the morale boost of their breakthrough victory against England, they lost both Tests on January`s tour of New Zealand.

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli hailed Bangladesh's improvement in the five-day format.

"I think they have the skill they just don't play that many Test matches to gain confidence as a squad. It's very basic. They have become a very good one-day side because of the fact that they play so many ODIs and they have their set combinations. If you don't play Test cricket very often, you will never understand the mindset. That's where it comes from," Kohli said.

Going into Thursday`s encounter, it will be a perfect opportunity for India to brush up their skills before taking on the visiting Australians in the four-match Test rubber, later this month.