India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan poses direct threat to Ravichandran Ashwin
Shakib somehow ended wicketless during the Indian innings, but his failure with the ball was made up with a brilliant innings of 82.
New Delhi: On Day 3 of one-off Test, Bangladesh managed to stall India's victory march thanks to some sensible batting from skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
The visitors retired, somewhat contented, at a score of 322/6 after third day's play. The match is still in India's grasp, but Bangladesh have won respect.
A fair share of credit goes to Shakib, who arrived in India as the direct threat Ravichandran Ashwin's ICC Test all-rounders' top spot.
Shakib somehow ended wicketless during the Indian innings, but his failure with the ball was made up with a brilliant innings of 82. A hundred was there for him, but wasted trying to play glory shot.
In the latest ranking, Ashwin has 39 more points from second placed Shakib, and they are likely to keep the fight close for a foreseeable future.
