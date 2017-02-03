India vs Bangladesh: Spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz to seek bowling advice from Ravichandran Ashwin

Dhaka: Young spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz is planning to ask for a slice of wisdom from India`s star tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin during Bangladeshs India tour.

The teenager is aiming for a spot in the playing eleven in the one-off Test against the top-ranked Test nation, which will begin on February 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, reports bdnews24.com.

Ashwin is the leading Test spinner at the moment, and also the top all-rounder in the format.

"Ashwin is a world class cricketer. I`m looking forward to consult him to get some tips after the game," Miraz said before Bangladesh flew off to Hyderabad on Thursday.

"And I will be able to see up close how he bowls during a match. That experience will be very useful for me," he said.

"We have many fine spinners with experience in our team. I am also there with Shakib and Taijul. We have to be consistent in India. They have very good batsmen, but if we can bowl in the right areas, it will be possible to get a good (result)."

Taijul, on the other hand, did not play any match on the New Zealand tour despite being in the squad. He may get a place in the playing eleven in India.

He went wicketless for 85 runs in 20 overs in the one-off Test against India in mid-2015 at Fatullah. The 24-year-old southpaw is keen to test the hosts if he gets the opportunity again.

"The Fatullah game was played on a flat wicket. India`s batting line-up is quite long and they are good against spin," he said.

"Hopefully, we will be able to produce something good if we bowl in the right places this time. Getting assistance from the track will be a bonus."

"We have good spinners in our team now. Miraz, Shakib and the others are all good. If the track in India is a spinning one, our spinners will surely (make good use of it)," he added.

Recovery of skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, opener Imrul Kayes and top order batsman Mominul Haque, all of whom had missed the second Test against New Zealand through injuries, has boosted their confidence, Taijul added.

Paceman Subashis Roy is not thinking about getting a spot in the playing eleven, but he is keen to earn the scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli if he gets the opportunity.

"I am personally very happy to have received the opportunity to be a part of this historic tour. Kohli is one of best in the world. It will be great if I can bag his wicket," he said.

Soumya Sarkar also hopes to make a mark if he is handed a place in Bangladesh`s first Test in India.

"The personal goal is obviously to play well. Everybody is excited because it is our first Test in India. I will try to make the match a memorable one if I get the chance."

Young seamer Taskin Ahmed is also excited over the prospect of receiving a cap for his first Test in sub-continent conditions after making his debut in New Zealand last month.

"This Test carries great significance. I will try to give my best and bowl some spells which can turn the match around for us. I am lucky to get a place in the Test team," he said.

Bangladesh will play a two-day warm-up game against India A on beginning on Sunday.