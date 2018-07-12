India vs England 1st ODI live updates

India and England face off in the first of the three One Day Internationals (ODI) on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Both India and England boast of a strong batting lineup with the visitors also have better spinners in their arsenal.

Follow the live updates here:

* A big loss for England. Buttler sent back with the hosts down with 5 wickets. Moeen comes in the crease. England 189/5 in 39 overs

* Kaul bowls from one end while from the other end, Hardik Pandya has replaced Umesh Yadav.

* Stokes and Buttler are seemed to have put the match back on track. They have certainly built a great partnership for their team. The batsmen look more or less comfortable. England 189/4 after 36.2 over, Run Rate: 5.2

* Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are beginning to open up a little. The last five overs have seen them rebuild the innings jolted by Indian spinners. Buttler has shown more aggression than Stokes and is scoring at more than run-a-ball. They are well aware of the fact that India have an excellent batting lineup and a small target is unlikely to worry the visitors. England 158/4 after 30 overs, run rate 5.26

* Runs are drying up for England as India tighten the grip. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler know that any risk can lead to doom. They are cautious allowing the Indian bowlers to dominate the proceedings. Stokes managed to find his first boundary only off the 37th ball that he faced. Having spent some time in the middle, Stokes is showing signs of breaking the shackles. England 134/4 after 25 overs, run rate 5.36

* Buttler out to bat. Indian spinners have sent back England's top four so far.

In ODI cricket, Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 5.61 with his googly. That’s not bad right? — Dennis Kuldeep (@DennisCricket_) July 12, 2018

* After threatening to explode, England have been pegged back by the Indian spinners with Kuldeep Yadav picking up three wickets as the hosts hit a roadblock. The wrist spinner scalped Jason Roy, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in a space of two overs. England had to rebuild with captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes. Virat Kohli's strategy of introducing spinners from both ends after England openers started to go after the Indian pacers has paid off. Morgan did get a chance to free his arms when he belted Hardik Pandya, who surprisingly replaced Kuldeep Yadav, for a six to bring up his team's hundred and a four off successive balls. But he, too, did not last long as Yuzvendra Chahal had him caught at short midwicket by Suresh Raina for just 19. After 10 overs England were 71/0 but in the last 10 overs they have lost four wickets for the addition of just 36 runs. England 107/4 after 20 overs, run rate 5.35

It is a good day for wrist spin. Again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2018

* A simple catch led to a big wicket. England lose Morgan, out for 19 of Chahal. England 105/4 after 19.2 overs

* Back to back boundaries for Morgan. End of 19th over. England 104/3

First 5 overs, Eng 26/0, scored 45/0 in the next 5 and 12/3 in the next 5.

Picking up wickets= Drying runs.

This formula never fails. Top spell on from Kuldeep Yadav#EngvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2018

* Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal after just one over and the move did the trick. Kuldeep got Jason Roy caught at cover by Umesh Yadav for 38 as the batsman miscued a reverse sweep. Joe Root comes in to bat at No. 3. Hardik Pandya is take off after one over and Chahal is back in the attack. Kuldeep's second over saw Root being trapped LBW for 3. He then sent a googly to trap Jonny Bairstow for 38. The on-field umpire did not uphold the Indian appeal and the decision was reviewed. The third umpire ruled Bairstow out LBW. England in trouble against the Indian spinners. Suresh Raina too gets a chance to turn his arm. England captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes have a task before them. England 83/3 after 15 overs, run rate 5.53

* Captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes make it to the crease while Raina picks up the bowl for India.

* England top order crumbles as Kuldeep Yadav spins a well. Jonny Bairstow is the third England batsman to depart. England 82/3 after 12.5 overs

* Another wicket lost by England. Kuldeep Yadav traps Joe Root LBW for 3. England 81/2 after 12.1 overs

* England lose their first wicket as Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his first over to send Jason Roy back. Roy tried to reverse sweep but was caught at cover by Umesh Yadav for 38. Joe Root comes to the crease. England 73/1 in 10.2 overs

* England openers are changing gears. Boundaries are coming on a more regular basis as Indian pacers find it tough to extract any help from the pitch or off air. The first six of the innings came off Siddharth Kaul's bowling when Jonny Bairstow dispatched the ball into the stands over midwicket. Virat Kohli introduced Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack after eight overs. Hardik Pandya took charge from the other end. England 71/0 after 10 overs; run rate 7.1

* Roy and Bairstow have helped England past 50 in the eighth over with the latter hitting the ball over the long-on boundary - the first six of the match.

* Even though India missed three chances so far, they have kept England quiet in the first five overs of the match.

* England have got off to solid with both the openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow finding the going easy. Roy has a scare in the first over bowled by Umesh Yadav when he edged the very first ball past the first slip and was lucky to get a boundary. On the last ball of the first over, Bairstow survived an LBW appeal. India decided against review but replays showed the ball hitting the leg stump. Siddharth Kaul made his debut and managed to maintain a good line and length. Yadav dropped Roy on seven off his own bowling. Not much in the pitch for the pacers. England 26/0 after 5 overs

* The last ball of the first over gives a twist. The ball hits Bairstow's back pad. The ball would have crashed into the leg stump, Bairstow survives.

* England's Bairstow and Roy open the innings. Indian attack is led by fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

Virat Kohli is leading India for the 50th time in a One-Day International. His 38 wins are the joint-most for any captain going in to his 50th ODI, with Clive Lloyd and Ricky Ponting.#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 12, 2018

* While Bhuvneshwar Kumar is off owing to some back trouble, Raina is back in the squad for the first time since October 2015.

* India win toss, elect to field in first ODI against England.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is just 33 short of the 10,000 runs mark in ODIs. Only 11 batsmen including three Indians - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Saurav Ganguly - have achieved the landmark. He needs 98 runs to become India's top run-scorer against England in ODIs. Only Yuvraj Singh (1,523 runs) and Tendulkar (1,455) have scored more ODIs runs against England than Dhoni (1,425).

He is also three short of taking 300 catches in ODIs. The wicketkeepers ahead of Dhoni in terms of catches in ODIs are former Australian player Adam Gilchrist (417), South Africa's March Boucher (402) and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (383).

England are the number 1 team in ICC ODI rankings and India second. With the next ICC World Cup scheduled to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019, both the teams will look to test various permutation and combination to get the right mix. If India blank out England 3-0 in the OFI series, then they will take the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

The English batsmen have been extremely successful at Trent Bridge in recent times. They have broken the world record for the highest ODI total at the venue in both the last two matches that they have played. In August 2016, England scored 444/3 against Pakistan while they piled 481/6 against Australia in June 2018.

Full squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.