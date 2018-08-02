India vs England, 1st Test Day 2: Live updates

After a remarkable comeback on Day 1, India wrapped the English innings for 287 runs early on Day 2 of the first Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.
Here are the live updates from Day 2:
# India 76/3
# After a healthy start to their innings, India lost three wickets to Sam Curran. The left-arm pacer took three wickets in consecutive overs to jolt the Indian innings. India were 50/0 when Curran made the first breakthrough. He pitched it up to Murali Vijay, who got caught in an awkward position, and the angling ball had him plumb in front but the umpire was not interested. Skipper Joe Root had a word with the keeper, Curran and asked for a review, a rather brave one after losing one earlier. The wickets were hitting and a settled Vijay had to walk back. And then there were two, KL Rahul, still in his ODI mood, dragged a pitched up delivery back to his stumps and Shikhar Dhawan, who got off to a great start, flashed his bat to hand an edge to Dawid Malan at 2nd slip. The game turned intense when James Anderson, who suddenly got his rhythm back, had Virat Kohli at the crease. A replay of sorts, when he got Kohli to nudge an out-swinger outside the off-stump towards gully but fortunately for the Indian skipper the edge fell short of Jos Buttler at gully. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane need to a build a partnership and survive till tea is served.
#Lunch break
# Wicket!! Curran is fired up today. Pitched-up delivery invites Dhawan to drive but the latter flashes his bat and hands an easy catch to Dawid Malan at 2nd slip. India 59/3 after 16 overs.
# Anderson/Kohli contest!! The last time India toured England, Virat Kohli, who had a horrible season, was troubled and dismissed by James Anderson on multiple occasions. All eyes on the outside-off stump now.
#Wicket!! Curran strikes again, pitched-up delivery and KL Rahul (4) drags it back to his stumps. India lose their second wicket. India 54/2
# Wicket!! Sam Curran makes the first breakthrough for England. The left-arm pacer creates a brilliant angle and keeps it straight to trap Murali Vijay in an awkward position. Umpire dismisses the appeal but after much discussion, Joe Root goes for a review. Impact- in line, Wickets- hitting, Vijay departs for 20. India 50/1. KL Rahul is in at number three.
# Shikhar Dhawan (21) Murali Vijay (20) look in good control, driving the pitched up deliveries and letting the outswingers go. James Anderson and Broad have given away freebies to India but a wicket or two could shift the momentum. Skipper Joe Root replaced Broad with left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who has so far beaten Murali Vijay with his angled deliveries. The biggest question right now is, will Root bring spin into the attack? Considering Ashwin's ripper to Alastair Cook early on Day 1. India 50/0
# The Indian openers need to wear out the new ball particularly when James Anderson and Stuart Broad are bowling. Both Anderson and Broad are a deadly pair to bat against, both can swing at will and persistently bowl outside the off. Testing times for Vijay and Dhawan, they need to put their head down and read the ball well. India 18/0 after 5 overs.
# Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India.
Innings Break!
Mohammed Shami sets Curran up and picks up the final wicket.
England all out for 287.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DIfZylBNZ2
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2018
England 1st innings: 287/10 (Joe Root 80, Jonny Bairstow 70/ Ravichandran Ashwin 4/62)
#Wicket!! Shami swings the ball away from Sam Curran and Dinesh Karthik takes a comfortable catch. England are all out for 287
The hosts looked set to a competitive target after Joe Root (80) notched up his 12th half-century successive half-century against India and shared a 104-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow (70). However, a fiery throw from skipper Virat Kohli had Joe Root run out and India capitalised to take five more wickets as they restricted England to 285/9 on Day 1.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up four crucial wickets, was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He turned a ripper to rattle opener Alastair Cook’s (13) off stump early in the innings and forced Root and Jennings to put their foot forward and defend. The off-spinner fought back in the third and final session to dismiss Ben Stokes (21), Jos Buttler (0) and Stuart Broad (1) cheaply as he finished with figures of 4 for 60.
Playing XI:
India XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.