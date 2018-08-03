India vs England, 1st Test Day 3: Live updates

After a remarkable comeback on Day 2, India will look to restrict England under 300 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

# England 85/5. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

#Wicket!! Ishant strikes again. The ball comes in towards Jonny Bairstow and nudges the ball to Shikhar Dhawan at first slip. Excellent bowling. England lose their fifth wicket.

# Ben Stokes is in at number six.

# Wicket!! Ishant comes from around the wicket, sets-up a dangerous angle. The ball moves away from Dawid Malan, who edges the ball to Rahane at gully. England are struggling here. England 70/4.

# Fun-fact, Ashwin has now taken 200 wickets under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He has also dismissed Alastair Cook nine times in Tests.

# Ishant Sharma looks in a good rhythm and is bowling fuller than the previous innings, a length the English bowlers used when India was batting.

# England need partnerships at this stage but India sit in a comfortable position and can take the game away from the hosts. Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up four crucial wickets in the first innings, has already spun his web around the English top-order. A wicket or two at this stage will put India in the driver's seat. England 50/3 after 18 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# England 39/3. Jonny Bairstow is in at number five.

# Wicket!! Ashwin strikes again. Joe Root (14) flicks a turning delivery towards KL Rahul, who takes a sharp catch at leg-slip. This could be costly for England.

# Interestingly, Joe Root has a 50+ score in eight of his last ten 2nd innings.

# England 19/2.

# Wicket!! What a delivery! Ashwin flights it up, draws Jennings to push at the ball and the drift takes an edge to KL Rahul at first slip. The off-spinner is on fire.

Ravichandran Ashwin continued to trouble Alastair Cook got the better of him with a ripper onto his off-stump in his second over. Cook was dismissed for a duck as England were 9/1 with a lead of 22 runs at stumps on Day 2. The hosts would look to bat India out of the match with a competitive score.

England had dominated India throughout the first two sessions but a Virat Kohli special lifted India to safety in the third session. India enjoyed a healthy start to their innings but left-arm pacer Sam Curran took three wickets in consecutive overs to jolt the Indian innings. The rest of the Indian batsmen succumbed to pace but Skipper Kohli survived the probing England bowlers to hit his 22nd Test century and his first in England. Kohli smashed 149 off 225 balls and lifted India from 182/8 to 274/10.

Playing XI:

India XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.