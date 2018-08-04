हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ind vs Eng

India vs England, 1st Test Day 4: Live updates

Ben Stokes took four wickets in the second innings to help England beat India in a neck-and-neck first Test. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

England held their nerves to come back into the match and beat India by 31 runs. Sam Curran's gutsy 65-ball 63 runs, at a stage when England were reeling at 87/7, proved to be the difference between the two sides. 

Here are the highlights from Day 4:

# England win by 31 runs. 

# Wicket!!! Ben Stokes takes his fourth wicket, he pitches the ball away and Hardik Pandya edges the ball to Cook at first-slip. 

# Joe Root has spread the field for Hardik Panya, he is definitely not going to take a single. India need 36 to win and England are on the brink of a victory. This is Test cricket at its best. 

# India 159/9!

# Wicket!! Ishant Sharma's (11) cheeky cameo comes to an end. Adil Rashid sets him up with a googly, the umpire dismisses the appeal but Joe Root asks for a review and it was plumb. 

Ishant Sharma hits Ben Stokes for two boundaries in the thirdman region. Hardik Pandya and Jos Buttler have a verbal go at the each other. The Indian batsmen failed, can the tail stage an upset here? India need 42 runs to win. 

India 141/8!!

# Wicket!! Ben Stokes strikes again, pitches it short to Shami, who opens up to edge the ball to Bairstow. 

# India 141/7 need 53 runs. 

Wicket!! Ben Stokes traps Kohli plumb on the front, Kohli walks across in an attempt to play it down the leg side but misses it completely. The skipper departs for 51. 

# India 133/6, need 61 runs to win.  

# Half-century!! Virat Kohli glances Anderson to the fine-leg boundary. 200 runs now for Virat Kohli in this match. Can skipper Kohli take India home?  

# Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are standing outside the crease to cut the swing. It is working well for India so far but a sharp inswinger could trap them plumb on front. 

# Interestingly,  England have never lost to an Asian side in a Test match at Edgbaston (16 Tests). 

# India 112/6. Hardik Pandya is in at number eight. 

# Wicket!!! Another Indian batsman gives his wicket away to swing. Anderson's ball moves away from Karthik, who edges the ball to Dawid Malan at second-slip. 

England need five wickets and India require 84 runs to win the first Test. It is not going to be easy for India but two good partnerships could do the trick for the visitors. 

India bowled brilliantly to restrict England to 180. The hosts, on the other hand, fought back to knock the Indians off balance. England need five wickets and India require 84 runs to win the first Test. It is not going to be easy for India but two good partnerships could do the trick for the visitors. Expect a neck-to-neck battle on Day 4 of the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Playing XI:

India XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma. 

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. 

