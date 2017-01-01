India vs England 2016: Can Suresh Raina make ODI squad?

New Delhi: Team India would like to continue their invincible run in Test cricket to limited overs format too. India will play three ODI's against England, starting January 15 and selectors are ready to pick their best.

India have been dealing with series of injuries as paceman Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Jayant Yadav have been ruled out of the series due to injuries. Spinner Axar Patel will also not be in contention for selection due to a finger injury.

But all eyes will be on India’s left-handed batsman Suresh Raina, who has been out of the team for a long period of time due to injury.

Raina, 30, last played in ODI series against South Africa in 2015, from than on he is unable to make the comeback into the national team.

He has played 223 matches scoring 5568 runs at an average of 35.46 with five centuries and 36 half centuries.

Over the past few years, Raina has gained the image of an all-rounder. He is also considered as one of the best fielders in the team.

With all these qualities he has prove himself as an valuable asset for the team.

His recent good performances in domestic cricket have come in the longer formats, with two half-centuries in three Duleep Trophy innings.

The last time he made a comeback, Raina smashed a match-winning hundred in Cardiff. With the Champions Trophy less than a year away, he couldn't time his comeback better.

As some key players likely to be rested, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also likely to find their respective spots in the squad. Reports also suggest that left-arm pacemen Ashish Nehra may also be called-up for the limited overs series.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel is likely to announce the squad this week.