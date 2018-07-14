हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

India vs England 2nd ODI: Live updates

A high-on-confidence India look set to wrap up another series on the UK tour unless England find a way to tackle the marauding Kuldeep Yadav when the two teams clash in the second and penultimate ODI at Lord's on Saturday.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.

Here are the updates:

# Kuldeep Yadav brought more relief for India by sending both the English openers back to pavilion. In the last five over, England's run rate also went down from 6.90 to 5.86 per over. Roy was caught by Umesh Yadav just before the drinks. Morgan and Root are leading the charge for England now. England 88/2 after 15 overs

# Kuldeep Yadav takes the first wicket for India delivering a full outside leg to Bairstow. The ball hit Bairstow's pad as he attempted a sweep shot and went on to hit the leg stump. England 71/1 after 11 overs

# Indian bowlers do not impress in the first 10 overs as they fail to take a single wicket, giving out runs at the rate of 6.90 runs per over. Both Roy and Bairstow continue to dominate with 30 runs off 31 balls and 38 runs off 29 balls respectively. England 69/0 after 10 overs

# Even as England went for an aggressive start in the second ODI vs India, Kaul kept up the pressure, conceding just 2 runs in his second over of the match. Hardik Pandya, who came after him to deliver the fifth over of the match, also gave out just 4 runs in his over. Following a brisk start, English openers have maintained a run rate of 5.4. England 27/0 after 5 overs

# Bairstow hit Yadav for a six on the fourth ball of the over - a pull shot over the backward square boundary. England 21/0 after 3 overs

# Siddarth Kaul came in after Yadav, conceding 8 runs in his first over. England 12/0 after 2 overs

# Apart from the boundary on the first ball, Roy and Bairstow failed to gather more as Yadav kept the bowling attack sharp. England 4/0 after 1 over

# JJ Roy and JM Bairstow open for England as Umesh Yadav leads Indian bowling attack. Roy got off the mark with a boundary on the first ball of the match.

# England win toss, choose to bat first.

India vs EnglandIndia Vs England ODIIndia vs England Lord's ODI

