India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live updates

England dominated India on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord’s. India, who were all out for 107, will look to put up a fight and take early wickets on Day 3.

Here are the live match updates from Day 3:

# Ollie Pope has spent some time in the middle now. He has batted confidently so far. Skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has not introduced Ravichandran Ashwin yet. He is happy to use Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

# England are off to a shaky but steady start. Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack. It will be interesting to see how the English batsmen tackle the wrist spinner.

# Debutant Ollie Pope is in at number four.

# Wicket!! Ishant Sharma strikes. Sharma creates a difficult angle from around the wicket and gets Cook (21) into an awkward position. Cook opens his shoulders and edges the length delivery back to keeper Dinesh Karthik. Perfect start for India. England 32/2!

# Joe Root is in at number three.

# Wicket!! Shami makes the first breakthrough for India. He pitches it up and ball skids on trap Jennings plumb on front. Keaton Jennings goes for a review but the impact was in line and the wickets were hitting. Jennings departs for 11. England 28/1.

# England 21/0 after 6 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# The wicket looks good for batting but India could trouble England with swing. However, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma don't swing the ball as much as the English bowlers. The Indians rely on reverse swing and angling deliveries.

# Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook will open the innings for England!

It is bright and sunny at the @HomeOfCricket and we will have the third day's play starting on time. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sz8psFUiXR — BCCI (@BCCI) August 11, 2018

It was Edgbaston all over again as India succumbed to pace and swing on a rain-marred second day. James Anderson got England off to a great start after dismissing both Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8) early in the innings. Just when India looked like settling in, Cheteshwar Pujara (1) got caught in a mix up with skipper Virat Kohli and the former was run out before heavy rains interrupted the play. The game resumed in the third session and Chris Woakes bowled a dream of a delivery to send off the in-form Virat Kohli for 23.

Playing XI:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.