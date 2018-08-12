हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live updates

Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 189-run partnership to bat India out of the contest on Day 3. India take on England on Day 4 as a defeat looms on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 189-run partnership to bat India out of the contest on Day 3. India take on England, as defeat looms, on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord’s. 

Here the live match updates from Day 4: 

# Anderson has dismissed Murali Vijay 7 times in Test cricket. 

# James Anderson is in the form of his life. He is swinging the ball both ways at a probing length. India need a miracle to help them out of this Test match. Anderson once again made Murali Vijay his bunny, got the ball back to jack in and Vijay, who had huge bat and pad gap, edged a regulation catch to Jonny Bairstow. As things stand, there can only be one result in the second Test but a gutsy partnership could turn the match around. India 10/1 after 5 overs, trail by 278 runs.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli sat out during the first session and he can come out to bat only after 20 mins. If England manage to take a quick wicket here, Kohli cannot come at number 4. 

India 0/1, trail by 289 runs. 

Wicket!! Anderson bowls a beauty. The ball jacks back as Murali Vijay edges it back to Jonny Bairstow. Anderson gets the better of Murali Vijay for the second time in the Test match. 

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will open the innings for India. 

# The hosts finally declare with a lead of 289 runs. Both Woakes, batting on 137*, and Sam Curran added 39 runs to their overnight score of  357/6. Indian bowlers looked good with the new ball, which is now a concern because James Anderson and Stuart Broad will try and make the most of conditions. India need to bat the day out if they fancy a draw in the second Test. 

England 396/7 declare. England lead by 289 runs. 

#  Wicket!!  Curran (40) flashes his bat on a outside off delivery by Hardik Pandya, hits it straight to Shami at deep backward point. England declare!! 

# Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are bowling in a good rhythm, making most of the new ball. They have gone past Wokes' and Curran's bat on multiple occasions. The pitch is still offering some assistance to pace, which is a good sign for England. Anything from here on is bonus runs for England. England 379/6 after 87 overs, lead by 272 runs. Click here for the detailed scorecard. 

 

 

# There were a lot of talks about England declaring overnight but Joe Root decides to continue batting. England might declare once the lead is over 300. 

No signs of rain and play starts on time.

India had topped England in the first session and looked in a comfortable position on Day 3. Alastair Cook (21), Keaton Jennings (11), Joe Root (19), Ollie Pope (28) and Jos Buttler (24) were all back in the pavilion. England were reeling at 131/5, that is when Chris Woakes joined Jonny Bairstow and put England in a commanding position in the second Test match. While Jonny Bairstow fell 7-runs short of a century, Chris Woakes went on smash 120 runs as England finished on 357/6 with a massive lead of 250 runs at stumps on Saturday. 

Earlier, on Day 2, it was Edgbaston all over again as India succumbed to pace and swing on a rain-marred second day. James Anderson got England off to a great start after dismissing both Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8) early in the innings. Just when India looked like settling in, Cheteshwar Pujara (1) got caught in a mix up with skipper Virat Kohli and the former was run out before heavy rains interrupted the play. The game resumed in the third session and Chris Woakes bowled a dream of a delivery to send off the in-form Virat Kohli for 23.

