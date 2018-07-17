India vs England 3rd ODI live: India off to slow start as Rohit departs early

India meets England in the series-deciding third One Day International at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors will look to clinch their 10th successive-series win against the top-ranked English side on Tuesday.
Follow the live match updates here:
# India 32/1 after 10 overs. Click here to check the scorecard.
# England concede only 32 runs at the end of the first 10 overs. Disciplined bowling by Mark Wood and David Willey in the first powerplay. India will look to accelerate with both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan settling in.
# Virat Kohli completes 3,000 runs as Captian with a stunning average of 83.
# Another tight over by Mark Wood concedes just two runs in his over. India 25/1 after 9 overs (Kohli 9, Dhawan 14)
It will be interesting to see who comes in at number four today. Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina or MS Dhoni??
# Brilliant over by David Willey as he concedes only one run. India 23/1 after 8 overs (Kohli 8, Dhawan 13)
# Fours runs of Mark Wood's over. India 22/1 after 6 overs (Kohli 8, Dhawan 12)
# India 18/1 after 6 overs (Kohli 5, Dhawan 11)
# Skipper Virat Kohli is in at number three.
# WICKET!! David Willey pitches the ball-up tempting Rohit Sharma to flick it straight to Mark Wood at the deep-square-leg boundary. India lose their first wicket. ( Rohit Sharma 2(18)) India 13-1.
# Another maiden over by Mark Wood, he cramps Rohit Sharma for room on the off-stump. The visitors are off to a slow start. India 12/0 after 4 overs (Rohit Sharma 2, Dhawan 10)
The pitch looks good for swing today with cloudy skies but might start to favour turn as the innings progresses.
# David Willey concedes only 1 run in his over. India 12/0 after 3 overs (Rohit Sharma 2, Dhawan 10)
# Shikhar Dhawan makes smashes two fours in Mark Wood's over. India 11/0 after 3 overs (Rohit Sharma 1, Dhawan 10)
#India 3/0 after 2 overs (Rohit Sharma 1, Dhawan 2)
# David Willey gears up to bowl from the other end.
# Maiden over by Mark Wood. He deceived Rohit Sharma on the off-stump throughout the over.
# Mark Wood will start the proceedings for England.
# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for India.
# England bring in Hampshire batsman James Vince in place of Jason Roy.
#India make three changes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Dinesh Karthik replace Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and KL Rahul in the starting XI.
Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
England wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 3rd ODI.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TPFoUwVwPs
# Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Captain Virat Kohli would also hope to sort India’s middle-order and death overs woes that lay bare in the second ODI which the visitors lost by 86 runs at Lord’s. Bowling in the death overs has always been a concern for India and the second ODI was no different.
The visitors also find themselves in a similar situation in the batting department as the middle-order failed to make meaningful contributions in the English tour so far. India’s victories so far relied heavily on the performance of two batsmen, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
England, on the other hand, will be happy with their batting exploits in the second ODI and Joe Root’s return to form in the second ODI. The hosts will look to bag the bragging rights ahead of the five-match Test series starting from August 1.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, James Vince, Jake Ball.