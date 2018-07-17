India vs England 3rd ODI live updates

England hold India at 256 after a brilliant and disciplined bowling by the English. The Indian batsmen, apart from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s early partnership, failed to rotate the strike and hit the odd boundaries. Virat Kohli top-scored with a run-a-ball 71 and looked on course to hit three-figures but Adil Rashid turned square to bamboozle Kohli’s off-stump. Once again, India’s middle-order collapsed without troubling the scorers after being exposed early in the innings. Late strikes by Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India to a respectable total of 256. All eyes shift on Indian spin duo, who would look to make the most out of the turning Headingley wicket.
# WICKET!!! Shardul Thakur gets Jonny Bairstow caught at by Raina short mid-wicket. Bairstow was tempted to clear the pitched-up delivery but he offered the shot too early. Bairstow departs after a quick 30 off 13 balls. England 43/1.
# Another big one for England, 15 runs off Hardik Pandya's over. There is no stopping Bairstow, who is on 30 off only 12 balls. England 38/0 after 4 overs.
# Jonny Bairstow smashes Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 16 runs. Easy-pickings for the right-hander. England 23/0 after 3 overs.
#Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India.
# James Vince and Jonny Bairstow open the innings for England.
#India crawl to 256/8 after 50 overs.
# What an over! Shardul Thakur fires Ben Stokes for two massive sixes. 16 runs off the penultimate over. India 251/7.
# Shardul Thakur is in at number nine.
#WICKET!! David Willey squares MS Dhoni, who opens-up to edge the ball back to Jos Buttler. Dhoni departs on 42 off 66 balls. India 221/7.
# India are struggling to hit the boundaries and the run-rate is down to 4.82. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood have bowled brilliantly not allowing any kind of room to both the batsmen. How much can India muster in the last five overs? India 217/6 after 45 overs.
# Last 10 overs to go and India desperately need at least 60-70 runs more. They rely heavily on MS Dhoni to deliver along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India 196/6.
#Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in at number eight.
# WICKET!! Mark Wood bowls an excellent delivery to dismiss Hardik Pandya, who edged the ball back to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. India 194/6.
#Interestingly, India have gone 95 overs without hitting a six in this series.
# India are in deep trouble after losing Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in the same over. It is all down to Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to help India to a defendable score here. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have spun their web on turning Headingley pitch. India 176/5 after 35 overs.
# Hardik Pandya is in at number seven.
#WICKET!!! Brilliant captaincy by Eoin Morgan to place a leg-slip. Adil Rashid forces Suresh Raina to flick it back to the slip and Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss the left-hander. Rashid on fire here.
# Suresh Raina is in at number six.
#WICKET!!! Adil Rashid turns the ball square from the leg to knock Kohli's off-stump. Big wicket for England as Kohli departs after a fine half-century. India 156/4 after 30.1 overs.
# India lose two wickets in quick succession and Kohli (55) would look to ease the pressure off MS Dhoni, who faced a lot of flak for his incoherent innings in the second ODI. Expect a lot of 1s and 2s from these two as both are fast between the wickets. India 128/3 after 25 overs.
# MS Dhoni is in at number five.
# WICKET!! Adil Rashid flights the ball, forcing Dinesh Karthik to have a go at the pitched up delivery but he edges it back to his stumps. India lose their third wicket. India 125/3.
# Half-century!! Captain Virat Kohli cuts Liam Plunkett to bring up his 48th half-century. Can he guide India to a competitive total here?
#India complete 100 runs after the first 20 overs. Virat Kohli (41) and Dinesh Karthik (11) need to build partnerships here. The skipper looks in good touch, making the most of the loose deliveries while Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, has looked busy on the crease, which is a good sign for India. The England bowlers continue to bowl at tight lengths tempting the Indian batsmen over the outside-off stump.
# Dinesh Karthik is in at number four. With England hosting the World Cup next year, it is a great opportunity for Karthik to prove his case.
#WICKET!! Shikhar Dhawan gets run-out after a brilliant throw by Ben Stokes to send the southpaw back. Dhawan looked dangerous but has to depart after a steady 44 off 49 balls. India- 84/2.
# India recover well after the slow start as Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan look to build their innings. India 67/1 after 15 overs.
# England concede only 32 runs at the end of the first 10 overs. Disciplined bowling by Mark Wood and David Willey in the first powerplay. India will look to accelerate with both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan settling in.
# Virat Kohli completes 3,000 runs as Captian with a stunning average of 83.
# Another tight over by Mark Wood concedes just two runs in his over. India 25/1 after 9 overs (Kohli 9, Dhawan 14)
It will be interesting to see who comes in at number four today. Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina or MS Dhoni??
# Brilliant over by David Willey as he concedes only one run. India 23/1 after 8 overs (Kohli 8, Dhawan 13)
# Fours runs of Mark Wood's over. India 22/1 after 6 overs (Kohli 8, Dhawan 12)
# India 18/1 after 6 overs (Kohli 5, Dhawan 11)
# Skipper Virat Kohli is in at number three.
# WICKET!! David Willey pitches the ball-up tempting Rohit Sharma to flick it straight to Mark Wood at the deep-square-leg boundary. India lose their first wicket. ( Rohit Sharma 2(18)) India 13-1.
# Another maiden over by Mark Wood, he cramps Rohit Sharma for room on the off-stump. The visitors are off to a slow start. India 12/0 after 4 overs (Rohit Sharma 2, Dhawan 10)
The pitch looks good for swing today with cloudy skies but might start to favour turn as the innings progresses.
# David Willey concedes only 1 run in his over. India 12/0 after 3 overs (Rohit Sharma 2, Dhawan 10)
# Shikhar Dhawan makes smashes two fours in Mark Wood's over. India 11/0 after 3 overs (Rohit Sharma 1, Dhawan 10)
#India 3/0 after 2 overs (Rohit Sharma 1, Dhawan 2)
# David Willey gears up to bowl from the other end.
# Maiden over by Mark Wood. He deceived Rohit Sharma on the off-stump throughout the over.
# Mark Wood will start the proceedings for England.
# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for India.
# England bring in Hampshire batsman James Vince in place of Jason Roy.
#India make three changes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Dinesh Karthik replace Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and KL Rahul in the starting XI.
Playing XI:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
England wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 3rd ODI.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TPFoUwVwPs
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2018
# Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Captain Virat Kohli would also hope to sort India’s middle-order and death overs woes that lay bare in the second ODI which the visitors lost by 86 runs at Lord’s. Bowling in the death overs has always been a concern for India and the second ODI was no different.
The visitors also find themselves in a similar situation in the batting department as the middle-order failed to make meaningful contributions in the English tour so far. India’s victories so far relied heavily on the performance of two batsmen, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
England, on the other hand, will be happy with their batting exploits in the second ODI and Joe Root’s return to form in the second ODI. The hosts will look to bag the bragging rights ahead of the five-match Test series starting from August 1.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, James Vince, Jake Ball.