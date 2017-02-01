India vs England, 3rd T20I — As it happened...

This is how England collapse from 119/3 in 13.3 over to 127 all in 16.3 over: WW000W1111W04W0WW0W

Unbelievable scenes in Bangalore as India took eight wickets in a space of 19 deliveries conceding only eight runs. India won the three-match series 2-1.

And the star was Yuzvendra Chahal, who conjured up magical figures of 4-0-25-6. He was supported by Jasprit Bumrah, with three wickets. Amit Mishra took a wicket.

Batting first after losing the toss, India post 202 for 6 with Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni hitting half-centuries. Yuvraj Singh played a nice little cameo of 27 off 10 balls.

Massive win for India.

ENGLAND INNINGS; INDIA 202/6

Over 16.3 || Score 127 all out (Adil Rashid 0)

Jasprit Bumrah got the final wicket, that of Tymal Mills as India won the match by 75 runs. India completed a clean sweep across all formats. Latest being the T20I with a 2-1 win.

England lost the last eight wickets for eight runs. And two wickets for Bumrah in the 17th over.

Over 16 || Score 127/8 (Liam Plunkett 0; Adil Rashid 0)

Massive, massive over for India. Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian to take six wickets in a T20I match.

England need another 76 runs from 24 balls.

Chahal's figures: 4-0-25-6.

Over 14 || Score 116/4 (Ben Stokes 0; Jos Buttler 0)

Huge over from Yuzvendra Chahal. Two runs and two wickets.

First one to go was Eoin Morgan, caught by Rishab Pant at deep mid-wicket.

WICKET: Eoin Morgan c Rishab Pant b Yuzvendra Chahal 40 (21b)

The very next ball, the spinner trapped Joe root in front.

WICKET: Joe Root lbw b Chahal 42 (37b)

Two new men in the centre.

Over 13 || Score 117/2 (Joe Root 41; Eoin Morgan 39)

Joe Root dropped with two over enthusiastic Indian fielders in Yuvraj Singh and Rishab Pant going for the catch at short third man. Luckily for them there was no collision.

Amit Mishra, however, produced a brilliant over, conceding three runs. And his spell competed for figures of 4-0-23-1.

Over 12 || Score 114/2 (Joe Root 40; Eoin Morgan 38)

Virat Kohli's gamble misfired as a rather reticent England skipper Eoin Morgan toyed with the part-time spinner.

The over started well for India, a single to Joe Root. The changed over, however, resulted in a flurry of sixes. Three of those, and in between there was a wide too.

Luckily for India, the over ended with two singles. 22 runs from it.

Over 11 || Score 92/2 (Joe Root 38; Eoin Morgan 19)

Amit Mishra continued, and produced a six-run over – four singles and a double.

England need another 111 runs from 54 balls. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan added 37 runs for the third wicket, in good time.

Over 10 || Score 86/2 (Joe Root 36; Eoin Morgan 15)

Nine runs from Hardik Pandya's second over, which included a six, hit by Joe Root.

England need another 117 runs from 60 balls, just under 12 an over.

Over 9 || Score 77/2 (Joe Root 29; Eoin Morgan 13)

One big over for England. 13 runs from Amit Mishra's second over. The spinner gave away only a single in his first over.

Eoin Morgan hit the first two balls for fours, then a double followed. There were three singles too.

England need another 126 runs from 11 overs.

Over 8 || Score 64/2 (Joe Root 28; Eoin Morgan 1)

Hardik Pandya on for India. Eight runs from the over. First ball was hit for a huge six by Joe Root over mid-wicket.

But Pandya did enough to control the flow of runs, conceding two singles more.

England need another 139 runs from 12 overs.

Over 7 || Score 56/2 (Joe Root 21; Eoin Morgan 0)

Amit Mishra struck first over, removed Jason Roy off the second ball. A widish delivery and Roy departed chasing it, offering an easy catch to MS Dhoni.

WICKET: Jason Roy c MS Dhoni b Amit Mishra 32 (23b)

Eoin Morgan joined Joe Root in the middle. What an over. One run, and a wicket.

Over 6 || Score 55/1 (Jason Roy 32; Joe Root 20)

Sticky bails. Hardik Pandya hit the wicket from zero angle at the non-striker's end, but the bails remained intact. Jason Roy was at the danger end.

That happened off the third ball of the over. Roy, then, hit the next ball for a four, pulled wide of mid-wicket.

A single, then a four to end the 11-run over.

Over 5 || Score 44/1 (Jason Roy 27; Joe Root 15)

Bowling change for India. Jasprit Bumrah on, and 10 runs from the over, which included two fours.

Jason Roy hit the first ball for a four. Full toss, and lofted over the bowler's head. Roy is class. A dot ball, then a single, then a dot.

Joe Root played a sumptuous late cut for his third four of the day. A single to end the over.

England need another 159 runs from 15 overs.

Over 4 || Score 34/1 (Jason Roy 22; Joe Root 10)

Jason Roy survived a thick inside edge after hitting a four off the first ball of the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal leaked nine runs, but he is brave enough to toss the ball and inviting the hit. Good inputs from MS Dhoni, who ran up to the bowler and had a good talk.

Over 3 || Score 25/1 (Jason Roy 14; Joe Root 9)

13 runs from Ashish Nehra's second over with Joe Root hitting two fours, off third and sixth deliveries. Jason Roy also had a four, off the first ball.

England need another 178 runs from 17 overs.

Over 2 || Score 12/1 (Jason Roy 9; Joe Root 1)

Huge over. Everything in it — six, wicket, mixed-up...

Yuzvendra Chahal's first ball was dismissed by Jason Roy for a six, reverse swept. A leg bye followed, than Suresh Raina took a diving catch. Reviewed for inside edge and catch. Verdict in India's favour. Then, new man Joe Root survived a mixed-up with the bowler sending the ball at wrong end after Virat Kohli's brilliant stop at cover.

WICKET: Sam Billings c Suresh Raina b Yuzvendra Chahal 0 (1b)

A single, then three runs and Ashish Nehra and Amit Mishra attempted, valiantly, to stop the ball.

11 runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 1 || Score 1/0 (Jason Roy 0; Sam Billings 0)

Brilliant first over from Ashish Nehra. One run, that too off a leg bye.

The innings started with a huge shout for LBW. It was followed by four dot balls, before the last ball resulted in an extra.

India scored 70 runs in the last overs losing three wickets. Bangalore crowd thoroughly entertained. England need 203 runs in the series finale. Huge ask for any team.

INDIA INNINGS

Over 20 || Score 202/6 (Rishab Pant 6)

Chris Jordan bowled the last over of the innings. It started with a wide. MS Dhoni hit a four off the reload. But the next ball, Dhoni got out, caught at fine leg.

WICKET: MS Dhoni c Adil Rashid b Chris Jordan 56 (36b)

New man Hardik Pandya was dropped at long-on by Jason Roy, and it went for a six. Two runs followed, then Pandya sacrificed himself looking for a second off the last ball.

WICKET: Hardik Pandya run out 11 (4b)

And India moved pass 200-run mark.

Over 19 || Score 186/4 (MS Dhoni 52; Rishab Pant 6)

Yuvraj Singh undone by a brilliantly disguised slow ball. Caught behind.

WICKET: Yuvraj Singh c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills 27 (10b)

That happened off the first ball of the 19th over.

Then came debutant Rishab Pant. 11 runs from the over. Mills completed his spell, for figures of 4-0-32-1.

Over 18 || Score 177/3 (MS Dhoni 50; Yuvraj Singh 27)

What an over. Chris Jordan, poor lad.

MS Dhoni took a single off the first ball to register his first T20I fifty. It came off 32 balls.

Then, Yuvraj Singh took over, hitting 6,6,4,6,1. 24 runs from the over.

Over 17 || Score 153/3 (MS Dhoni 49; Yuvraj Singh 4)

Ben Stokes on for his last over of the day, and he leaked 11 runs, with MS Dhoni punishing him with two fours.

The over started with a four, smashed straight. Then, the fifth ball was hoicked, almost sailed for a six. Landed just inside the rope at mid-wicket boundary.

Over 16 || Score 142/3 (MS Dhoni 38; Yuvraj Singh 4)

Another good over for India with MS Dhoni starting with a four. He hit Tymal Mills for a boundary with fine leg glance. It was followed by five singles and a wide.

Over 15 || Score 132/3 (MS Dhoni 31; Yuvraj Singh 2)

Busy period. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh resorting to good old running. Four singles and a four as the over yielded eight runs.

Ben Stokes thus completed his third over. His figures so far: 3-0-21-1.

In the last five overs, India have scored 54 runs, losing Suresh Raina's wicket.

Over 14 || Score 124/3 (MS Dhoni 25; Yuvraj Singh 0)

Suresh Raina finally departed. Holed out at extra cover, catch taken by Eoin Morgan, Good catch. Wicket to Liam Plunkett.

WICKET: Suresh Raina c Eoin Morgan b Liam Plunkett 63 (45b)

That happened off the third ball of the over.

Yuvraj Singh joined MS Dhoni in the centre. The over, however, started with a huge six over deep mid-wicket. 11 runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 13 || Score 113/2 (Suresh Raina 63; MS Dhoni 14)

Runs coming. Moeen Ali started his last over with a six, hit by Suresh Raina, over the bowler's head. Four singles followed, then the over over ended with four leg byes.

14 runs from the over. Ali's figures: 4-0-30-0,

Over 12 || Score 99/2 (Suresh Raina 55; MS Dhoni 12)

Adil Rashid dropped MS Dhoni off the first ball. Tough chance on return. Then, a delivery later, Dhoni hit a huge six.

A delivery later, Suresh Raina joined his former skipper, and hit a huge six. And with that maximum, Raina reached his fifty, in 39th ball.

15 runs from the over.

Over 11 || Score 84/2 (Suresh Raina 47; MS Dhoni 5)

One tidy over from Moeen Ali. Only six runs from it – four singles and a double.

India scored 31 runs, losing one wicket, in the last five overs. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have added 19 in 3.4 overs.

Over 10 || Score 78/2 (Suresh Raina 43; MS Dhoni 3)

Half-way through in the India innings.

Eight runs from Adil Rashid's first over. After two singles, Suresh Raina hit a four, guided pass the third man.

Over 9 || Score 70/2 (Suresh Raina 36; MS Dhoni 2)

Poor umpiring continues. That wicket of KL Rahul was off an illegal delivery. Ben Stokes clearly over-stepped, and no one noticed. Not even the mandatory checking.

Another good over for England. Three runs from Moeen Ali's second over.

Over 8 || Score 67/2 (Suresh Raina 34; MS Dhoni 1)

A wicket and scoring rate slowed down. Ben Stokes bowled KL Rahul with a slow, straight delivery.

WICKET: KL Rahul b Ben Stokes 22 (18b)

That happened off the second ball of the over. MS Dhoni is the new man.

Three runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 7 || Score 64/1 (KL Rahul 22; Suresh Raina 32)

11 runs from the over as Moeen Ali got a special treatment from Lokesh Rahul. The Indian opener hit him for a huge six. New ball summoned.

Over 6 || Score 53/1 (KL Rahul 13; Suresh Raina 30)

Then came a 14-run over, with Suresh Raina toying with Chris Jordan. Two sixes off the second and fifth balls respectively.

The first one sailed just over the deep mid-wicket fielder Ben Stokes, and the second was a bigger one, over long leg.

Over 5 || Score 39/1 (KL Rahul 13; Suresh Raina 17)

Bowling change for England, but runs continue to leak for the visitors. Ben Stokes conceded 10 runs in his first over, which also included two wide deliveries.

But the only shot of note was a four, off the fifth ball, by Suresh Raina through backward point area.

Over 4 || Score 29/1 (KL Rahul 12; Suresh Raina 10)

Another good one for India. 12 runs from Liam Plunkett's first over. KL Rahul hit the firs two balls for fours, and three singles followed. There was a leg bye, off the last ball.

Over 3 || Score 17/1 (KL Rahul 2; Suresh Raina 9)

Good over for India. Nine runs from it as Suresh Raina hit the last ball of the over for a six.

Tymal Mills pitched it up, and he paid the price. Raina played inside out and the ball flew over cover boundary.

Over 2 || Score 8/1 (KL Rahul 1; Suresh Raina 2)

Never a run, and he blamed Lokesh Rahul. Not a good sight! Virat Kohli trapped in front, and a huge shout for LBW. He then dashed off for a single, without looking at his partner. But Chris Jordan, the bowler was there, and he effected the run out.

WICKET: Virat Kohli run out 2 (4b)

That happened off the first ball of the over. Suresh Raina joined Rahul in the centre.

Eight runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 1 || Score 4/0 (Virat Kohli 2; KL Rahul 1)

Virat Kohli faced the first ball from left-arm seamer Tymal Mills. On the off stump, and Kohli blocked it. It was followed by a wide, down the leg side. A single followed, before Lokesh Rahul blocked two balls.

A single off the fifth ball, and then another quick single. Four runs from the over.

And all important match officials:

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary and Chettithody Shamshuddin

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

Reserve Umpire: CK Nandan

Team news: One changes each. England brought in Liam Plunkett for Liam Dawson. Rishab Pant makes debut, in for Manish Pandey.

India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt.), Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w), Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra

England XI: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt.), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Big day for Rishab Pant. The young batsman just got his India cap, and will make his debut today. Former India wicket-keeper Syed Saba Karim handed him the cap.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli-led India are up against England in the third match of the ongoing T20I series to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The third match is like a final, after Men in Blue registered a series-leveling win against Eoin Morgan's men at Nagpur. (India vs England - Full Coverage)

Kohli would want his boys to put a good performance with the bat, after a forgettable show in the last two matches. The visitors will be very upset with the way they lost the second T20I from a winning position.

England needed 32 runs in the last four overs with seven wickets remaining. But India won the match as a result of some brilliant death over bowling by Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah, with the latter defending eight runs off the final over.

While the form of most of the batsmen would be India's major concern, Morgan would want his men to hold their nerves under pressure.

Here is everything you need to know about today's match:

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal

ENGLAND: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Date: February 1, 2017 (Wednesday)

Time: 19:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore