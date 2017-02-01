India vs England, 3rd T20I - Squads, date, time, venue, TV listing, live streaming

Bangalore: Virat Kohli-led India are up against England in the third match of the ongoing T20I series to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The third match is like a final, after Men in Blue registered a series-leveling win against Eoin Morgan's men at Nagpur. (India vs England - Full Coverage)

Kohli would want his boys to put a good performance with the bat, after a forgettable show in the last two matches. The visitors will be very upset with the way they lost the second T20I from a winning position.

England needed 32 runs in the last four overs with seven wickets remaining. But India won the match as a result of some brilliant death over bowling by Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah, with the latter defending eight runs off the final over.

While the form of most of the batsmen would be India's major concern, Morgan would want his men to hold their nerves under pressure.

Here is everything you need to know about today's match:

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal

ENGLAND: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: February 1, 2017 (Wednesday)

Time: 19:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore