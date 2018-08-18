हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live updates

India take on England in the do-or-die third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. England lead the five-Test series 2-0. 

Here are the live match updates from Day 1:

# The ball is moving around a little but there is not much pace off the wicket. The ball tends to slow down after pitching. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have looked good so far. They seem to have made some adjustments in their approach. They allow the ball to come on to the bat and are playing late to avoid edges. Decent start this for India, considering the opening wicket partnerships in recent matches on the England tour. India 41/0 after 13 overs. 

India 17/0 after six overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard. 

# There is a bit of grass on the wicket, which might help the bowlers initially. India's openers, on the other hand, will look to survive the probing first 10 overs and build a small partnership early in the innings. Testing times for both Shikhar Dhawan, who replaced Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul. James Anderson, who bowled exceptionally in the first two Test matches, will look to continue his good form and put India on the back foot early. Expect a cracker of a match. 

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will open the innings for India. 

India make three changes, Shikhar Dhawan comes in for Murali Vijay, Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah is in for Kuldeep Yadav. 

Ben Stokes replaces Sam Curran.  

England win the toss and chose to field. 

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India were outclassed in the first two Tests of the five-match series. 

Chris Woakes and James Anderson starred for England as they beat India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s.  In the first Test at Edgbaston England held their nerves to come back into the first Test match and beat India by 31 runs. Sam Curran's gutsy 65-ball 63 runs, at a stage when England were reeling at 87/7, proved to be the difference between the two sides.

