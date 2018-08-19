हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
INDvENG

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live updates

After a remarkable day with the bat, India look to put up a competitive first innings score when they take on England on Day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. England lead the five-match series 2-0. 

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live updates
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

After a remarkable day with the bat, India look to put up a competitive first innings score when they take on England on Day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. England lead the five-match series 2-0. 

Here are the live updates from Day 2: 

# Ravichandran Ashwin is in at number eight.

# Match resumes. 

# The rains have stopped but the delay continues due to wet outfield. 

# Rain delays play by 15 minutes.

# Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# India 1st Innings: 307/6 (Virat Kohli 97, Ajinkya Rahane 81 / Chris Woakes 3/75)

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batted brilliantly and stitched a stunning 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Both Kohli (97) and Rahane (81)  kept scoring at a decent run-rate but fell short of a deserving century. India were 307 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on Day 1. 

After a disastrous second-Test at Lord’s, the Indian openers outclassed the probing English bowlers in the first session on Day 1. Batting first, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan, who replaced Murali Vijay, and KL Rahul survived the new ball got India off to a steady start with a 60-run partnership for the opening wicket. Just when India looked in a good position, Chris Woakes took three wickets to send the top-order back in quick succession.

Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Tags:
INDvENGIndia vs EnglandIndia tour EnglandTest SeriesTest matchVirat KohliHardik PandyaRishabh Pant

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close